Joussard Grade 1s building fairy houses

Nevaeh Prince reports the news this week from Joussard School.

Nevaeh Prince

Joussard Reporter

Hello, I’m back with the news from Joussard School. I’m still the reporter until the end of this month.



It’s such a busy, busy time of the school year. The end is near, it’s light so late, everyone is tired, but yet we have lots of learning to do!



In kindergarten, the students are busy learning to read some basic sight words. They have covered all of the alphabet letters and sounds and are now beginning to read. This is so exciting.



Kindergarten students are having lots of fun playing outside in the lovely weather. Playing with each other provides lots of opportunities for learning.



Our Grade 1 students were excited to talk about their nature walk, where they collected all kinds of things they will use to build their “fairy houses”. These will be very interesting to see when they are done. They were also quite pleased to announce they are learning Frisbee skills in P.E.



Our students in Grade 2 were at school before the birds were up today! Well, maybe not quite! But, at 7 a.m., the students boarded a bus for St. Albert to attend the Children’s Festival. The students have looked forward to this for days and we’re sure they will have a great time!



In Grade 3, our students are still seriously learning in Math as they are acquiring skills in measurement and figuring out perimeters. These are skills which will be very helpful in Grade 4 Math.



Students in Grade 4 are eagerly looking forward to their camp out. They will be sleeping in tipis – how cool is that! There are so many things that you can learn during a camping trip and our students are excited about the upcoming experience.



In Grade 5, our students are now taking their swimming lessons. This involves a lot of wonderful learning and may some day prove to save their lives or help them save lives, as we all live near a big lake.



The Grade 5 class is very thankful for all of the work that the great folks at Sucker Creek did to set up land-based learning experiences every month this year. The students learned so much and had many new experiences.



Our Grade 6 students have been getting ready to head off to junior high next year. They have visited Prairie River Junior High School and had a tour as well as a Question and Answer session. They will be going to a barbecue soon at PRJH.



Today, our Grade 6 students are off to join HPE’s Grade 6 students for a band presentation from Roland Michener’s musical band. The students will also get to try out some different instruments. This is great because they now have the option of taking band courses themselves.



We are all pleased to announce we raised $1,579.35 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation during Jump Rope for Heart. We had a great time jumping to loud music and we made money for a good cause. That is truly a win-win!