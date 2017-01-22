Joussard School – Grade 1 students now ‘Little Green Thumbs’

Faith Fortier

Joussard Reporter

Hello once again from Joussard School. My name is Faith Fortier and I am stepping in as reporter this week for Ralph Giroux, who is away.

As usual, we have lots of busy students in our classrooms. In kindergarten, our students have been working on ‘supertizing’ numbers. This is when you recognize them faster and faster all the time. They also reported that they are learning all about the letter ‘F’ and its sound and words that start with it.

Our students in Grade 1 have been happy little gardeners. They have planted tomato and bean seeds and are eagerly waiting to see if they will come up. This garden project is through the “Little Green Thumbs” organization.

Grade 2 students have been doing experiments with water in its different forms. They are then writing up their findings. The students seem to be pretty good scientists already!

In Grade 3, our students have been learning how to build stable structures. This is quite a challenge when your resources are straws, pipe cleaners and plasticine, but the students managed to do a great job.

The Grade 4 class enjoyed a fabulous, interactive presentation from the Tyrell Museum. This was great fun and the students learned so much about Alberta’s history of dinosaurs.

Our Grade 5 students have been busy polishing up their division and multiplication skills. The students are also getting to be pretty good hockey players as they play floor hockey in P.E.

In Grade Six, we have been having fun learning about conducting investigations. We have learned how to examine footprints and to gather information from them. We are also enjoying skating during P.E. and want to thank Alycia Monahan for lending us lots of her extra pairs of skates!

Our school clubs are up and running. If you would like to spend time enjoying a good book instead of going out for recess, you can join the Reading Club. If you see yourself as a singer, you can join the Choir Club and if you are a great shot, or not, you can join the Archery Club.

Ralph Giroux should be back as reporter next week, please look for his report.