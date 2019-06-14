Joussard first at the plate

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has approved the first cultural and recreation operating grant of the year.



At its regular meeting May 22, council approved a cultural/recreation operating grant to the Joussard Community Association for $35,924.



Reeve Richard Simard excused himself from the meeting since he is the president of the association.



The JCA applied for $50,000, says Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



“Apart from the Grouard Seniors Association which already received 2019 funding under special circumstances, the JCA is the first community organization in 2019 to apply to the program,” she says.



In the 2019 budget, council approved the grant figure based on the population of the hamlet, she adds.



Starting in 2020, the amount of the funds each hamlet cultural/recreation organization receives will be determined by a calculation that will be determined by specific factors that include population, types of facilities and programming offered, use of capital assets, community partnerships and sustainable organization practices.



All factors are compared to a pool of funding and allocated to each hamlet.