Joussard School – Every child matters, students taught

Phoebe Giroux

Joussard Reporter

Hello from Joussard School! My name is Phoebe Giroux and I will be collecting our news for the month of September.

In kindergarten, our students were excited to tell me that they are making moose collars in Cree class. I’m not sure what these look like, I’ll have to check in later to have a look.

Our Grade 1 students reported that they had a wonderful time going for a walk in the woods near our school, looking for leaves to make into turkeys. These should also be interesting to see when they are done.

The students in Grade 2 had a great time writing messages on their orange T-shirts. In keeping with the theme of remembering students who survived residential schools and those who did not, our Grade 2 students wrote messages proclaiming that every child matters.

In Grade 3, our students are writing reports about volcanoes. This should be rather exciting. They also told me that they are making moose horns in Cree class. Lots of fun stuff seems to always be happening in our Cree class.

Our Grade 4 class has undertaken a project of learning how to take care of the environment. They are learning that if everyone does even small things, we can keep our environment clean and healthy.

In Grade 5, our students are learning all about magnetism and how it is related to electricity. They were fascinated in learning how to make a floating magnet.

In Grade 6, our students are learning all about air and aerodynamics. They had a great time using their knowledge to build gliders.

We are all very pleased to report that we had a great Terry Fox run and that our school brought in $1,470 for the Terry Fox Foundation.

We were also very proud to have every single member of our school in orange T-shirts on Sept. 29. We will never forget the children who suffered in the residential school system and will always remember how important every child is.