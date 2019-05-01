Jam session helps cause

Midnight Thunder’s Harold Willier, left, and Thomas Willier supplied the music at the jam session.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie couple has started a tradition they hope catches on and raises some money for a good cause.



Richie and Pam Willier held the first Charlie “The Bear” Willier Memorial Jam Session April 25 at MacIntyre Park.



The evening session included music with volunteers selling hamburger, chips and refreshments. Several sponsors from around the region also chipped in.



Midnight Thunder’s Harold Willier and Thomas Willier supplied the music. A few people danced to the music provided.



“We’re raising money for missing and murdered people, not just women,” says Richie.



The Williers raised $330 during the first session with little advertising. Half will go the cause and half to cover expenses.



The second session will be held June 17 at the same location, time to be announced in South Peace News and social media. A new musician and other acts are planned.