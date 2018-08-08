Jam-packed afternoon of fun promised



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It’s hard to imagine a place where there are so many games to be played in such a short time.



Or, so much fun!



But each year, hundreds of children attend the High Prairie Municipal Library’s Penny Carnival and try to play the approximate 20 games of fun in only two hours.



This year is no exception, says library manager Tracy Ireland, who says there is little change to the activities and format for the Aug. 9 event which runs from 2-4 p.m.



“The only difference is we are cutting off ticket sales at 3:30 p.m.,” she says.



It will allow the carnival to end at 4 p.m. and not have children with tickets left to use.



Children attending buy tickets which are used to play the various games for a chance to win prizes. Most of the games range in price from 1–2 tickets with the cost of tickets five cents.



Some of the classic games include the Spinning Wheel, Dart Gun Game, Digging for Treasure, Sucker Pull, and Bean Bag toss. Newer games are the Fish Toss, Plinko, and Spray Away.



A new addition this year is the photo booth. People are urged to take their own photos as a keepsake of attending the carnival.



Ireland appreciates the support of its major sponsor, the Royal Purple Elks, and the dozens of volunteers.



There is still time to volunteer.



“We are in need of volunteers to help run this event. If you would like to be a part of this event, contact the library at [780] 523-3838. Children as young at 12 can volunteer,” says Ireland.



The carnival is co-sponsored by the High Prairie Elks and Royal Purple Elks.



This year is the 25th annual carnival. Up to 400 participants have attended previous carnivals. Last year’s crowd was estimated at 300.