Jail sentence for man doubles after no-show

H.P. court docket

June 10, 2019

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A Gift Lake man who did not attend jail to serve his sentence on weekends two years ago will serve double the time.

Ronald Rudy Letendre, 51, of Gift Lake, was handed a global sentence of 60 days after appearing in High Prairie provincial court June 10.

He was sentenced to 30 days after pleading guilty to being at large in Canada and an additional 30 days for not attending to serve the original sentence.

“He did not show up,” said Judge D.R. Shynkar, who originally sentenced Letendre.

Letendre was first sentenced by Judge Shynkar on Nov. 14, 2016 to 30 days in jail for driving with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

However, he did not report to prison on any weekend, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.

Hurich was also the prosecutor in 2016.

“He wanted to keep his job, that’s why we gave him weekends to serve,” Judge Shynkar noted.

“He supports his family, he makes money and he’s been sober the last couple of years.”

Letendre was employed at a work camp when he was sentenced in 2016 and didn’t want to stop his work to support his family, said his lawyer, Harry Jong.

Letendre will serve his sentence on weekends at the Peace River Correctional Centre and is on probation when he is not in jail until the sentence is served.



– – – – – – – – –



Jasmine Laboucan, 18, was sentenced to probation for one year after pleading guilty to two counts of assault.

Court heard High Prairie RCMP responded to a 911 call of a young female assaulting a male and another female on Jan. 14, 2019, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich alleged.

“She was very intoxicated at the time,” Judge D.R. Shynkar noted.

“She was threatening or menacing her father with a knife.”

Laboucan’s father was trying to restrain her, Hurich said.

“She was screaming and swearing.”

A female was also trying to restrain Laboucan during the incident, court heard.

“They were pushing and shoving,” duty counsel Harry Jong admitted.

During probation, Laboucan will be required to complete residential treatment and counseling for alcohol and drug addictions as directed, abstain from consuming or possessing alcohol and illegal drugs, and banned from using weapons.

“She wants to go for treatment,” Jong told court.

“She says she doesn’t want to fight or drink. She wants to change her lifestyle.”

Laboucan pledges to stop her addiction.

“I’m not going to drink,” she promised court.

Jong added Laboucan also plans to move to Grande Prairie and continue on the road to recovery.



– – – – – – – – –



Michael A. Thibeault, 49, of Joussard, was fined $2,000 after pleading guilty to failing to provide a breath sample to police.

Thibeault refused to provide a sample to High Prairie RCMP who responded to a single vehicle crash west of High Prairie on April 14, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

“He lost control of his vehicle and landed upside-down,” said his lawyer, Harry Jong.

“He’s lucky to be alive.”

Court heard Thibeault drank some alcohol with friends on his way back from Grande Prairie when the incident occurred.

“He takes responsibility for what he’s done,” Jong said.

Thibeault recorded a breath sample of 110 mg after he was stopped by Faust RCMP on April 15, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

Thibeault is also suspended from driving for one year.



– – – – – – – – –



Keaton Haven Auger, 19, was fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol.

Court heard Auger provided a breath sample of 140 mg after he was stopped by High Prairie RCMP on April 22, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.

“Police observed a truck swerving on the road,” he added.

Auger made a bad decision, said Cheryl Kachuk, criminal court worker for Native Counselling Services of Alberta.

“He made this error and it’s completely out of character for him,” she said.

Auger understands the sentence, she added.

“He realizes he has to pay the consequences and he’s taking responsibility. He’s definitely learning from this.”

Auger is also suspended from driving for one year.



– – – – – – – – –



James Schafer-Ominayak was fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

He recorded a breath sample of 110 mg after he was stopped by Faust RCMP on April 15, 2019, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

Auger was also suspended from driving for one year.