Is the county ready to ‘can’ sea cans?

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The question of allowing sea cans in hamlets in Big Lakes County will be decided in the coming months after consulting with residents.

At its regular meeting July 26, council debated the pros and cons of sea cans and directed administration to determine what is currently permitted and draft a system to gauge opinions of residents in hamlets.

“We want to hear from residents,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

The issue was initiated by Joussard Councillor Ed Podollan, who expressed his opposition at council’s meeting June 14. Council directed staff to present regulations from the land-use bylaw and present options.

“Allowing sea cans is going backwards,” Podollan says.

“I’m speaking for the ratepayers, we should be more progressive.”

He adds one is located next door.

“It doesn’t fit,” Podollan says.

He also is concerned that allowing sea cans could lead to the county permitting old transport trailers.

Another councillor agrees.

“They shouldn’t be allowed in hamlets,” Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen says.

Sea cans are considered accessory buildings under the land-use bylaw, provided they are aesthetically compatible to the main residential structure on the lot and the surrounding neighbourhood, says a report from Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

“The county could reduce the number of sea cans in hamlets where they are very visible and detract from the aesthetics of the community,” Olansky says.

Matthews suggests sea cans not be permitted in small lots under one-half acre.

“Maybe we should take a look at it,” he says.

Other councilors didn’t express any strong opposition.

Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard says sea cans can look pleasant.

“We have some in Faust, painted the same colour as a house, and they look pretty good,” Nygaard says.

“Painted, they look as good as any shed,” Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Ron Matula says.

Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx says sea cans are not a concern in rural areas.

He suggested the question go to plebiscite during the upcoming municipal election before CAO Roy Brideau said a simple questionnaire would be sufficient.