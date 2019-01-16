Is enhanced policing on chopping block?

High Prairie town council is struggling to make ends meet. No matter how anyone sugar coats it, taxes are high, and council wants no part of an increase.



So the question is what to cut.



It’s not an easy task.



As Councillor Michael Long says, he is elected to make tough decisions, and he is ready to make those tough decisions.



There have been plenty of suggestions from council and the public:



* shutting down the indoor pool for a few months each year. It runs a yearly deficit of around $450,000 to $500,000;

ditto for the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre;

cutting High Prairie Light-Up;

cutting snow clearing;

a freeze on staff hiring and wages;

enhanced policing;

sponsorship of community events;

and yes, needless trips to Halifax!



And trust me, much more.



It must be said each service has its merit. In each case, a case can be made for keeping the service. Let’s face it, each one was a “good idea” at the time.



However, as Councillor Donna Deynaka says, “We have to balance our wants with our needs, they may not be the same.”



So, do we need Light-Up? Do we need two town peace officers? Do we need enhanced policing? Do we need to see empty arenas as much as we do?



Of all the suggestions made so far, I agree with Long and Councillor Arlen Quartly when they say it’s time for enhanced policing to be cut.



“Times are tough,” says Quartly. “I do agree with Councillor Long [on enhanced policing]. It’s time to start that ball rolling and not fund that any more.”



It’s difficult because I believe it is a program that has worked.



The history of enhanced policing is worth reviewing. Years ago, the M.D. of Big Lakes [now Big Lakes County] was funding the lion’s share of the cost of enhanced policing. With their overflowing coffers, it was easy. After several years, the M.D. council had enough and said the program would die if town council did not chip in a fairer share.



And rightly so! Town council agreed, seeing the value of the program.



Today, we have town council under considerable financial pressure. Quartly has previously said taxes are “gross” in this town. He is not alone in sharing that view.



Cutting the $100,000 for enhanced policing is not easy. It is, however, an extra service that should not be paid for on the backs of local taxpayers. Just what do we pay taxes to the federal and provincial governments for?



Enhanced policing is an extra service many feel the taxpayers of High Prairie and the county should not be paying. In essence, this service was formerly supplied by the RCMP through its regular service, and very well, I might add. How did it ever occur that we allowed this downloading to begin with?



Today it is a luxury we can’t afford.



Supporters of enhanced policing will rightly point out we don’t need sponsorship of community events, Light-Up and – well, people can shovel their own damn walks!



The question is simple: we can’t afford all these services so what would you cut to ensure taxes do not rise?