Introducing St. Andrew’s next grads

Darius Baker

Kirsten Bruder

Brenden Kasinec

Times Reporters

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the Grade 12 students of St. Andrew’s School are graduating!

The ceremony will be held at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church Hall and the dance at the Elks Hall where they will receive their diploma.

Seventeen students are graduating because they have all their credits and will have passed their diploma tests and are ready to go to college or university.

Yosie Almonte, Grade 12 graduation committee student says every graduating class has a committee. She is the committee president, and there are council members, a treasurer, and a vice president. Students on the committee are Alex Lamothe, Yosie Almonte, Ashton Halldorson, and Chad Halldorson.

This year, there is no special guest speaker after the ceremony at the church hall. There will also be a supper followed by the dance.

Almonte said, “I am excited to graduate and to start a new adventure in college, and to look very pretty in my dress at the dance!”

Some of the last year’s grads included Carson Pardell, Lorellee Supernault, Kyle Gladue, and Calder Collett. In total, there were 33 grads last year at St. Andrew’s.