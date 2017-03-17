Court Docket – Intoxicated man wields knife in Driftpile store

H.P. court docket

March 6, 2017

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A young Driftpile man who wielded a dangerous-looking knife in a local store was handed a six-month sentence, but not behind bars.

Burton Clayton Isa- dore, 26, was handed a conditional sentence order after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court March 6 to possession of a dangerous weapon.

“Nobody got hurt, but someone could get hurt if you don’t change,” said Judge D.R. Shynkar during sentencing.

“You need to behave yourself for six months.”

Court heard Isadore held a knife in clear view in “the white store” in Driftpile on Feb. 27, said Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett.

One witness described the knife as a “small machete” and another described the blade six to eight inches long, he added.

“He kept brandishing the knife” as he walked around the store, Linett said.

Isadore told court through duty counsel Hary Jong that he was “really intoxicated” at the time.

“He needs treatment and has applied for treatment,” said Jong.

The accused also assured the judge he is on the path to recovery.

“I’m willing to deal with my alcohol addictions,” Isadore said. “I want to change my life around.”

During his conditional sentence, Isadore must complete alcohol treatment as ordered by the end of the third month, abstain from consuming alcohol and drugs, and abide by a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

A conditional sentence is an imprisonment [jail] sentence, except that the offender serves the sentence outside of jail, under strict, jail-like conditions.

Conditional sentences are sometimes called “house arrest” because they often require an offender to spend all or part of the sentence in their house.

– – – – – – – – –

Amy Lee Thunder, 34, was sentenced to probation for nine months for failing to comply with an undertaking.

Ordered to abstain from consuming alcohol, she was drinking at Brandy McCoy’s Pub in High Prairie on March 3, said Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett.

“She has to realize there are eyes all over the place,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

Court heard Thunder tried to start a fight, according to Linett.

However, Jong said the fight didn’t happen.

“Stay out of trouble and get treatment,” said Judge D. R. Shynkar.

– – – – – – – – –

Karen Marie Auger, 43, was fined $1,000, plus a $300 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol content over 80 mg.

After police stopped Auger, her breath samples recorded 140 and 130 mg, Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett told court.

With no previous related record, she wants to get alcohol treatment, duty counsel Harry Jong said.

– – – – – – – – –

Damian Darrell German, 29, of Red Deer, was fined $500, plus a $150 victim fine surcharge, for obstructing a peace officer and $200, plus a $60 surcharge, for failing to attend court.

When he was stopped by High Prairie RCMP, German falsely identified himself with the name and date of birth of another person, said Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett.

“The name he gave was his father’s,” he submitted.

German then failed to appear for a trial.

“When you have a trial, you have to be here,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said.

German was unable to attend since he was suspended from driving and couldn’t get a ride from Red Deer, said duty counsel Harry Jong.

– – – – – – – – –

Lawrence R. Travis was sentenced to 30 days in jail for failing to appear in court, with credit for three days served.

– – – – – – – – –

Levi Williams-Whitney, 22, was fined $2,875 for driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

“He was taking his uncle’s farm truck with a load to the dump and he got stopped by the police,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

– – – – – – – – –

Darry Lee Willier was fined $345 for driving a motor vehicle while suspended.