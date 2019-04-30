Internet tower planned at Kinuso

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County supports a new communications tower in Kinuso designed to expand Internet service in the area.



At its meeting April 24, council gave permission for Arrow Technology Group, of Edmonton, to install a tower 45.72 metres high on the grounds of the Kinuso Agricultural Society Hall.



“This is on county land, so that’s why they need our permission,” acting reeve Ken Matthews says.



The tower will provide Internet service to the area to benefit residents, businesses and tourists.



“I don’t see any negatives to this,” CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.



A development permit is not required for a communications tower, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



“Municipalities are not the approving authority of communications antenna structures and cannot prevent a proponent from gaining permission from Industry Canada to install a communication antenna,” Olansky says.



Public consultation is required for towers higher than 15 metres high under Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.



All landowners and businesses within a radius equal to three times the height of the tower must receive a notification package.



An applicant may wish to expand the radius where it feels it is appropriate.



The applicant is also required to place a notice in a local community newspaper if the tower is higher than 30 metres.



Towers must be built within three years of the end of the consultation.



ISED Canada says the consultation process is about 120 days.



“Arrow would like to offer Internet services in Kinuso as we believe it is currently being underserved and we can improve the current offerings for that area,” managing partner Bruce Burman writes.



Panasiuk says fiber optics for Arrow was installed in Kinuso about four years ago.



Arrow has local investors in its company.