Intern coming to serve Big Lakes County

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County will employ an intern for several months in the next two years.



At its regular meeting Nov. 28, council learned it has been approved to host an intern in the 2019-20 municipal internship program for administrators under the Alberta Community Partnership program for the Ministry of Municipal Affairs.



“It’s good to get young people involved in the field,” Reeve Richard Simard says.



Administration expects the intern will arrive in the spring.



“I think we will start the recruiting process early in the new year for the intern to start in May,” acting CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.



Municipal Affairs Minister Shaye Anderson states the good news in a letter to the reeve received on Nov. 8.



“Your municipality will receive a grant of $43,814 under the municipal internship component of the ACP program,” Anderson writes.



The internship program encourages post-secondary graduates to consider a career in municipal government while exposing them to the many different aspects that the industry has to offer, CAO Roy Brideau stated in a report to council at its regular meeting July 25. Council passed a recommendation to apply by the deadline of Sept. 1.



“The 12-month program is designed to give the intern hands-on experience while providing value to the county,” Brideau says.



He says selected municipalities receive a $43,000 grant, which includes $35,000 towards the intern’s wages, $2,000 for benefits and $6,000 for expenses.



Municipal Affairs has offered the program for many years.



Currently, interns are being hosted by several other neighbouring municipalities, including the M.D. of Smoky River based in Falher, the M.D. of Greenview in Valleyview and Northern Sunrise Country around Peace River.