Inspiration – You have what it takes

Assistant Pastor

Kindrie Gordey,

High Prairie Victory Life Church

You can do what seems impossible, by starting with what you have.



Matthew 15:32-39 is an account of one of the instances where Jesus fed a multitude of people. A great crowd of people had been learning from Jesus for a few days. Before they returned home, He wanted to feed them so they would have strength for the journey. The disciples heard His desire and quickly told Him how ridiculous His idea was. They were not in a place that had access to all the bread they would need.



Jesus responded to their skepticism by asking, “How many loaves do you have?”



They told Him there were seven loaves of bread and a few fish. Jesus took what was available and gave thanks for it. Then he broke the bread and passed it to the disciples, who distributed the food to the crowd.



When everyone had eaten, there were seven baskets of leftovers collected. Four thousand men, plus women and children, were fed and satisfied.



Impressive! Impossible! Intentional!



Jesus took what He had been given, He expressed appreciation for it, and began using what He had to love others. Somewhere in the process a miracle occurred: what He had was multiplied and became more than enough for His desire to be realized. Jesus took faith filled action to be generous, knowing God is the source of all His needs.



In Asia, I saw some impressive dreams coming to pass through courageous, selfless people intentionally using what they have despite impossible circumstances.



One of them is a young woman in Myanmar, who wants the children of her community to receive a good education and opportunity to learn English. She was given a small building to use. One student was enrolled. Gratefully, she began with what she had, now she has a reputable preschool with 16 students and aspirations for a fully staffed grade school.



By following the pattern of Jesus, we can expect astounding results in our own lives. As we place our trust in God and allow Him to lead us, we can count on Him fulfilling the desires of our heart. We do this by valuing what we already have and taking courageous steps forward with it.



The impossible is possible because you have what it takes.



Next week:



Pastor Brian Gilroy, High Prairie Church of the Nazarene writes Inspiration.