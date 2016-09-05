Inspiration – When pain or shame overwhelms us

Joseph L’Heureux

Lay Minister

In these times of drugs running rampant we may find ourselves overwhelmed with shame, guilt and pain and we don’t know where to turn, there is help out there, if we are willing to take the initiative and look. Do it, your life or a love one’s life may depend on it.

In my travels this summer I came across a few grieving parents who have lost loved ones to fentyna l, alcohol, or cocaine or something as simple as marijuana, m.j. or Maryjane as some people like to call it.

We have governments who are looking at legalizing marijuana, the problem with that is some people have addictive personalities, it’s just the beginning of a downward slide. First we lose a sense of competiveness, and take the attitude that life is not worth the struggle to compete for jobs and the slide goes to an even more addictive drug. It might be cocaine, opium, fentynal and now there is even a more lethal drug called carfentynal which is supposedly so powerful, a few kilograms could be used as weapon to wipe out an entire population the size of Canada.

Legalizing marijuana or providing injections sights, as some have done is just lowering the bar for acceptable behavior, for our children or our population. I know, I have been to Thailand where you see the elder of the family, lounging on a hammock, stoned on opium with the family waiting on him. They even have post cards advertising such behavior and lifestyles.

You may have a family member who has succumbed to such addiction, and find it embarrassing, and shameful, do not despair, there are solutions. Al-anon, alcoholics anonymous, Narcotics or gamblers anonymous, or incest or rape survivors anonymous, these are twelve step programs that help us change our contributing behavior.

Usually the problem stems from the dysfunctional behavior of each individual or family environment, which has been passed on from generation to generation and the individual was not able to cope.

Belief in a higher power, or God, or Jesus will go a long way towards recovery. Prayer will be suggested in all programs and developing a personal relationship with a higher power, or Jesus will be one of the keys to success.

When we begin a self improvement program we will have to be honest with ourselves while reflecting on our own past failures, and hurts, and be prepared for the painful experiences of digging into our past memories, as it’s said “there is no gain without pain”. There will be no change in our behaviors or other people until we begin to change our own contributing behavior.

St. Peter, (Simon) denied Jesus three times at His crucifixion. After Jesus was resurrected He brought Peter to a place of healing, by asking him three times; “Simon do you really Love me”? To which “Peter responded; “You know I love you” Then Jesus commanded him; “Feed my sheep.” (John 21:15-17)

Jesus confronted Peter to relive the moments of his denial three times, as often as he had denied him.

That is a healing process, allowing us to move on, we cannot do this alone. We can enter a program where we can find a loving, caring sponsor, who will help us break our cycle of self abuse, or the behavior that cause others to abuse.

When we share our past hurts and weaknesses with others, we too are brought to a place of healing and we are able to move on by changing our behaviors. In the same way we help others move past stumbling blocks when we share our own story.

Let’s look at a few scriptures to inspire and encourage us to look for help.

“Come unto me all you that labor and are heavy burdened and I will give you rest.” (Matthew 11:28)

“Bear you one another’s burden, and so fulfill the law of Christ Jesus.”(Galatians 6:2)

Jesus said: “I have come that you may have life and have it in abundance”.(John 10:10)

These are not empty promises, they are life giving words and they will come true if you give Jesus a chance to develop that personal relationship with you.

I was personally truly blessed. First I came to the scriptures, then, after the personal relationship developed, Jesus sent me to twelve step meetings to learn how to live that abundant life.

Whatever way you choose you will be blessed also, these are His promises.

God Bless.