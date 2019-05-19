Inspiration – What must I do?

Pastor Terry Goerz,

Redeemer Lutheran Church

Once as He traveled about, Jesus was asked by a young, rich man, “What must I do to inherit eternal life?”



This was a very proper question in his Jewish faith. He felt he was being exemplary in keeping all the Jewish requirements from the Law of Moses, but Jesus demonstrates to him that he was not keeping the first commandment, placing God first in his life. Jesus told the young man to sell everything he had, give to the poor, and then come follow Jesus.



The young man went away sad, he was not willing, since he was very rich, to give everything up, demonstrating that he placed his possessions and wealth before God. In his mind you had to earn favour with God to obtain eternal life and now he sees he is failing.



This is the seduction of all false religions. False religions teach that good works will eventually lead a person to salvation or whatever the ultimate destiny their faith decrees. They all try to answer the question, “What must I do to inherit eternal life?”



Many of these religious systems espouse lives of great moral behaviour to answer this question, but they all fail to answer the next questions: “What should I do when I fail to lead a righteous life? What does a Jew do when he fails to keep the laws of Moses perfectly? What does a Muslim do when he fails to observe the Five Pillars of Islam? What does the member of the secret society do when he can’t maintain that purity of life and conduct so essentially necessary for gaining admission into the celestial lodge above? What does the Hindu do who is not good enough to be reincarnated into a better being and eventually reach nirvana?”



These religions that are so eager to give people control over our own destiny all fail to mention what happens when they fail to produce the good works of salvation. They do not define the exact point where you are good enough to deserve eternal life or whatever they desire for their eternal destiny. With these false religions you can never be sure if you have been good enough, if you will obtain eternal life.



In this example of the rich young man, we all need to understand Jesus is not just talking to the millionaires and the big business people who have loads of money and spend big on business deals and leisure. He is talking to ordinary people like you and me.



Canadians enjoy one of the highest standards of living in the world. Our society is completely consumer and materialistically oriented. The average Canadian probably has more possessions than this rich young man. This rich young man in the text had everything. He was well to do, he had a good income, he had food on his table every night, no doubt he could afford to dine out, he was well clothed, and he probably had the latest chariot of the day. He had everything. He is very much like us.



Jesus is talking to all of us who are in danger of being so focused on the good things of this world that we lose sight of what is truly important. It’s very easy for us, people who come to church every Sunday, to adopt a material based view of life.



I don’t think Jesus is just talking about material things. He is talking about anything that gets in the way of putting Jesus first in our lives. That includes our leisure activities, our work, our hobbies, our sports, etc.



When we misuse the gifts God has given us and regard them as more important than the Creator then they become a curse. A beautiful house is good, having money is good, being the best in your sport is good, but when these become all-consuming they squeeze Jesus out of first place.



So, in some way, in our very affluent society of today, all true Christians realize they fail daily in placing God first in their lives. All other religions fail to answer the question, “What do they do when they fail to attain the high standard required?”



Not ours. Our Christian faith recognizes we are all failures, we all fall short. The Holy Spirit knows our weaknesses. He comes to us through the Word of God and shines the searing light of the law into our hearts. He shows our true nature to us. He shows us the future we have earned for ourselves. He shows us who or what our real gods are. It is then that the Holy Spirit brings the soothing message of the Gospel into our lives.



When we realize there is no hope for us in ourselves, the Holy Spirit shows us the hope that is in God. He shows us how God entered history in the person of the man Christ Jesus. He reveals Christ to us as the One who kept the law perfectly in our place.



Through the Word of God, the Holy Spirit takes us to the cross to show us how Jesus suffered and died to take our place as the target of God’s wrath against sin.



The Holy Spirit informs us that Jesus did not remain buried in the tomb of death, but rose victorious over sin, death, and the power of the devil.



Finally, the Holy Spirit gives us the faith that trusts Jesus for salvation and eternal life. Through that faith we constantly receive the forgiveness of our sins, God declares us holy in His eyes, and we inherit eternal life.



Our faith is credited to us as righteousness, even though we fail the same test as the rich young man. We stop asking the question, “What must I do to inherit eternal life?”



Instead, the Holy Spirit uses us to point to Jesus and declare, “Look what God has done to give me the free gift of eternal life.”



Blessings!