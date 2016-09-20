Inspiration – What kind of legacy are you leaving?

Pastor Brian Gilroy,

High Prairie Church of the Nazarene

Bitterness, anger, domestic violence, sexual abuse, drunkenness, drug abuse, religious indifference, bigotry, low self esteem, pride, self-promotion or selfishness, gossiping and back biting; unforgiveness.

Or a passion for learning, developing healthy self-images, healthy relationships, an ability to achieve one’s dreams and a reality based and restored relationship with God through Jesus Christ our Lord.

What kind of legacy are you leaving behind in this world through your influence on your children?

We live in a society that is becoming increasingly more self-centred or selfish. A quick look at the court news paints a picture of the level of alcoholism, violence and impact of other addictions on our friends, neighbours and community.

What kind of legacy are we leaving when we invest in the alcohol or drug trade to the extent that we neglect the basic needs of our families?

How much pride does a child have when he or she continually faces an intoxicated parent and empty food cupboards?

Ever stop to consider how much money is invested in alcohol, drugs and tobacco for your family in a year? If this money was invested in your family or set aside to invest in a small business in this community – what a difference that would make!

Imagine if your passion for using your own skills could be used to develop a business to pass on to your children instead of investing in beer companies.

Society is currently trying to encourage people to be true to themselves and appreciate the value of the individual. Yet, some people seem to find the need to build themselves up by tearing others down through half-truths and gossip or bullying.

What kind of legacy is it when we allow these things to happen and do not object to them for fear of becoming the next target? What message are we sending to our children?

As the Town of High Prairie prepares to celebrate the 150th birthday of Canada in 2017; a committee has been formed to reflect upon our legacy and to develop ways to further develop the legacy that has been handed down to its residents. What part are you playing in this?

Over the past two years that my family has had the pleasure of living in High Prairie, I have seen and heard a lot of stories that paint a picture of this town. Sunday School attendance that many are quick in testifying to and yet what happened to the seeds of faith that were planted in their lives?

I agree with the Apostle Paul in his letter to the Church in Galatia in Galatians 1:6,7 that reads:

“I am astonished that you are so quickly deserting the one who called you to live in the grace of Christ and are turning to a different gospel [6] which is really no gospel at all. Evidently some people are throwing you into confusion and are trying to pervert the Gospel of Christ.” [7]

Our society is in danger of exchanging the truth of the Gospel for a lie that a life of good works will convince God to forgive our sins. That somehow we can lie, cheat, gossip, steal, murder and use God’s name as a convenient swear word or inappropriate expression and somehow if enough people celebrate our achievements God will turn a blind eye to our sins.

I may not be perfect and any honest Christian will admit the same but we live our lives in the realization that our present and future is based upon living each moment in a vibrant relationship with God the Father through Jesus Christ His Son.

It is by God’s grace that we have been saved and that the good works we do are a response to that grace and will not earn that grace. We enter into that relationship when we realize that our selfishness and self-directed love caused Jesus to have to die on the cross of Calvary and yet God used this event to allow us to restore the broken relationship with him.

“If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.” [1 John 1:9]

What kind of legacy are you going to leave behind?

A legacy of faith and how to have a vibrant relationship with God, or a legacy of broken dreams and self-centredness that will only continue the ripple effect of societal dysfunction and pain?