Inspiration – What are you wearing?

Pastor Luc Portelance,

High Prairie Victory Life Church

In the spring of 2010 my wife and I led a team of 22 young people on a two-week mission trip to the Baja Peninsula of Mexico, in the city of Ensenada. The purpose of our trip was not only to take of our abundance and share it with those who lack, but to also provide our young people an opportunity to see another culture and to educate them in the different ways to help the less fortunate.



The preparation for our two-week trip took about eight months as we trained and equipped the group to handle every situation that would come at them. We also had to raise the funds that would be needed.



The day before we left as a group we handed everyone a new jacket with our individual names, church logo, destination and year embroidered on the jacket. Every member was asked to wear his or her jacket as much as possible. There were benefits and disadvantages to these jackets.



Our first time in realizing how beneficial our jackets were was at the Edmonton International Airport. When we came up to U.S. customs, one of the border guards noticed all the jackets mixed in with all the other travelers so he pulled the entire team out of the lineup and passed us through customs quickly as a group. For the rest of the trip everyone recognized us as a group, we were identified as being one just because of what we wore.



If you looked at us as individuals we were all different. Our jackets superseded our ages, ethnicity, our incomes, and our education. Without the aid of our jackets you would not have associated us as being together.



But the disadvantage with these jackets was that it was only able to connect 22 people together, it made us stand out but it excluded everyone else. The jackets that we wore might have made us feel important and connected to each other as a group, but more often than not, these jackets separated us from everyone else.



In the world today we wear many different jackets and in most cases these jackets separate us from one another. This can create anger, jealousy, division and strife.



In this Northern Alberta region, there are many different jackets being worn although they are inclusive to each other and they are exclusive to everyone else.



Imagine a region that didn’t allow age, ethnicity, income, education, or philosophy to separate them.



Imagine a region where instead of seeing all the things that separate us, we saw all the things that bind us together. Things like community spirit, social justice and brotherly love.



How can we use our differences to work together to build a stronger community?