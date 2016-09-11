Inspiration – What are you seeding?

Pastor Luc Portelance,

High Prairie Victory Life Church

As a farmer the anticipation of spring is very exciting. We know that once the ground is dry enough it will be the time to plant seed in the ground. It’s a short but very busy season.

Once the seed is in the ground, the farmer’s job is really to wait and be patient, he cannot control the weather and there is no guarantee as to the quality or quantity of the crop that it will produce. All he knows is that the crop he planted is what will grow and it is what will be harvested in the fall. You will never harvest peas if you planted wheat or you will never harvest oats if you planted barley. A seed can only produce after its own kind.

Galatians 6:7 says, “For whatever a man sows, that he will also reap.”

In a way, everyone of us is a farmer. Our community is a big field and every one of us has been given packets of seeds to sow. Not only do we have good seeds, we also have bad seeds and it’s up to us to decide what kind of crop we want to harvest in our future.

Every time we love those who hate us, or pray for those who despitefully use us, seeds are sown. Every time we offer forgiveness to those who have wronged us, seeds are sown. Every time we speak words that build others instead of tearing them down, seeds are sown. Every time the poor are fed and widows or orphans are cared for, seeds are sown.

As individuals, as a family, or as a community our prosperity or our demise is directly related to our attitudes. The words we speak will either bring life or bring death. Proverbs 18:21 says, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue.”

Deuteronomy 30:19 says, “I call heaven and earth as witnesses today against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing; therefore choose life, that both you and your descendants may live.”

Many times we have said the right things and done the right thing yet the fruit seems to not be good, but as a farmer waits for his crop the first thing to come forth is always the weeds. Unlike present day farming practices where weeds are often sprayed with chemicals, the Bible tells us not to worry about the weeds, let them grow along with the good plants and He will separate them at the harvest time.

As a farmer has to be patient and wait for his harvest, we also have to be patient and wait for the seeds to bring forth fruit. We might have to wait days, weeks, months, even years before we see fruit, but it is guaranteed that if we don’t lose heart that one day we will harvest a great harvest.

We live in an amazing community with amazing people. Let’s continue to work together to sow seeds that will bring forth life for us and our children and for generations to come.