Inspiration – What are we supposed to do? The Bible tells us!

Pastor Keith Williams,

High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church

Charles Schulz’s Peanuts comic strip had Lucy, watching the rain, says, “What if it floods the whole world?”



Linus replies, “God promised Noah that would never happen again.”



Lucy says, “You’ve taken a great load off my mind.”



Linus tells her, “Sound theology has a way of doing that.”



Sound theology, what if the Bible is against something like murder or lying or stealing or fornication or even homosexuality? As Christians, what are we supposed to do? I read this article awhile back:



A northern California church sparked outrage over a sign that read, “Bruce Jenner is still a man. Homosexuality is still sin. The culture may change. The Bible does not.”



Caitlyn Jenner is formerly known as Bruce and revealed in 2015 that she is transgender and has become a woman. The church, Trinity Bible Presbyterian Church, is located in Lake Shastina, California, which is about an hour’s drive from the Oregon border. Protesters gathered in front of the church on Sunday to denounce what they called “hate and slander” and to “show our love and support for the LGBT community,” according to a Facebook page that organized the event.



Hoke [the author] later wrote on Facebook, “If a conservative mountain farming community is no longer a safe place to call sin, sin, then is anywhere in this country still safe for real Christians?” according to the Siskiyou Daily News.



To call homosexual behaviour a sin is to stand against powerful forces in our society. Acts that used to be a source of shame are now openly celebrated throughout the world. The so-called Gay Rights Movement, with the help of many mainline churches, multi-national corporations, politicians, teachers, and judges, has been very successful in promoting homosexuality as acceptable, if not laudable, part of society.



When Scripture and culture disagree, we must stand with God’s Word. Homosexual behaviour is clearly condemned in the Bible. Leviticus 18:22 and 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 are just two of the many Biblical passages that call homosexual acts “sins”. To say homosexuality is a viable lifestyle is to deny the Lord’s authority over what is right and wrong, and therefore, to worship a false god in His place.



Romans 1:18-32 addresses the sin of homosexuality most fully. As with all sins the root problem is idolatry – the substitution of manmade deities in place of the one, true God of glory. Homosexual behaviour is only possible for those who deny the Lord who reveals Himself in nature. When men ignore creation’s witness to our Father, they can suppress the clear evidence from nature that males are to bond sexually with females and vice versa. Scripture view homosexual behaviour as an especially blatant form of idolatry, but it does not view it as unforgivable.



Many people say we only love those who practice homosexuality if we approve of their lifestyle. Yet, true love delights in the truth, Christians cannot approve of homosexual acts.



We are also not to think Jesus cannot transform the hearts of friends and family who are involved in homosexuality.



It is all too easy to come across as “holier-than-thou” when we condemn sexual sin. Yet no person merits forgiveness [Ephesians 2] and we sin if we portray ourselves as guiltless, explicitly or implicitly, or think we are less deserving of wrath than others.



As ambassadors of Christ, we are called to extend love and the hope of restoration to all people. His Great Commission does not send us to some transgressors and not others; we are to preach the Gospel to all people.



Our Father can free those in bondage to homosexuality just as He frees other sinners. We must love those enslaved to homosexuality and seek their redemption.