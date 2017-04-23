Inspiration – We must strive to do better

Amy Norland,

For High Prairie St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church

“We need to strive daily to love one another. We are all members of the human family.”

Yes, I’ve heard that often but not really.

As Father George of St. Paul’s Catholic Church underlined recently, we cannot strive to be saints unless we first strive to be human. That woke me up!

He went on to point out that Christ is our example: He became human in order to encounter us “in spirit and in truth” and thus transformed our relationship.

It is in community as we strive to achieve a goal that one mirrors the best we have to offer. This working together for the benefit of all, this interaction, is discipleship. In short, the good news bears fruit through our interactions.

What is fruitful in that context? Sin leaves us weakened. Is faith just a belief in an afterlife? That God looks after our best interest is at the core of our belief system, true, but is there a difference between belief and faith? As it is often pointed out, a lot of our faith is rooted in fact [history and the Bible] and a little on tradition.

In our daily life we branch out to include many avenues of faith: when we have need of surgical intervention, we have faith that the medical team will do their utmost to help us get better; we send our children to school or we, ourselves, take a course believing that we will become a better person as a result. We have faith that government agencies will provide services with adequate guidelines for the most benefit.

I noticed recently that when we look up we see a blue sky, especially here in Alberta. In space, when the astronauts looked toward earth they saw a blue planet. Does that mean we are inside a blue bubble?

Life is fragile, so is our relationship to earth. Recycling is an act of faith in our future and in our planet, as Pope Francis points out. So yes, we strive daily to be our best, even when our tasks are as mundane as spring cleaning or picking up along our roads and byways. That, too, is discipline that leads to saintliness.

As St. Paul tells the Galatians in 5:16, “Let us behave in ways that are in keeping with the Spirit” and conservation is definitely a 21st Century virtue.

Next week: Pastor Pat Duffin, High Prairie Christian Centre.