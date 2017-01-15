Inspiration – Time to acknowledge Jesus

Amy Norland,

Chair, Parish Council,

High Prairie St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church

“Amen, I say to you whatever you ask in prayer, believe that you will receive and it shall be given to you, says the Lord.” [Mark 11: 24]

Personally, I learned to pray from the example of those around me, but reflecting on it, prayer comes spontaneously to all of us.

Prayers of petition and prayers of thanksgiving come to mind. In times of need we know how to invoke a higher being.

It’s always a marvel to me when I reflect on the life of our pioneers to note how much part of their life prayer was. The Angelics come to mind.

In a busy field, a moment would be taken to raise their voices to God.

It is said that when you pray for others your prayer is always answered. SO let us pray for one another.

In the words of Mark Twain’s much maligned Huckleberry Finn, “You can’t pray a lie!” So taking that to heart, one at prayer is talking to God directly and sincerely.

When should we pray? You can make your whole day a prayer by offering it as your gift for the favour you are in need of.

There have been times when instinctively I received an answer to my prayer immediately. As an example, if you’re seeking enlightenment from the Holy Spirit and a new slant on your problem presents itself. There are times when our prayer doesn’t seem to be answered – God hears you but does He have to carry you every step of the way? I would be the first to say yes, absolutely, but He gave us a free will and so some of the heavy lifting is our responsibility.

Just one last thought: when you feel the most alone, the most in need, ask Him to carry you like the lamb you are until you can carry on and, please, do say a little prayer for the rest of us.

We all need reassurance, comfort and the sense of oneness experienced through prayer.

The Our Father is best but you can just talk to Jesus any time or acknowledge your Guardian Angel once in awhile.