Inspiration – Time for some spring cleaning

Pastor Brian Gilroy,

High Prairie Church of the Nazarene

Spring cleaning, yard sales, donating to charity. These are some of the ways we attempt to declutter our houses and to a certain extent our lives. We often joke about how difficult it is to concentrate upon our tasks unless our work areas are clear of clutter.



While others would refute that statement and suggest that there is order in chaos and that they had a filing system that works. This second one may work until someone else needs something from your filing system while you are on vacation or out sick.



Every year we face the challenge of what to keep, what to sell and what to give to charity or throw away [I mean recycle]. As we sort through boxes, or closets or piles of miscellaneous things [parents of children and teens know what I mean], we assign a value to each item. Often, we hold on to things for all the wrong reasons. The problem is that unless we deal with the clutter, we face the real risk of running out of space as we are continually bringing in new things.



Anyone who has ever attended a Christian Sunday School as a child, teenager or adult, or attended regular Christian church services for any length of time should have been taught a couple of things. Nobody is perfect. We all have made mistakes in our lives and some of these mistakes have been intentional decisions that are in direct contravention of the known rules of God.



Intentional breaking of God’s known laws is sin. Sin separates us from God because a Holy God cannot have sin in His presence.



We cannot change our behaviour or make up for it by performing more good deeds than bad. There is no celestial scale that weighs our good works vs our bad works. There is only the grace that God gives us through faith as a result of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, our One and only Messiah dying on the Cross of Calvary to pay the price that we could not pay to allow our sins to be forgiven. Our works then come as a result of our gratitude for what God has done.



Just as our homes can become filled with clutter [broken toys – that we intend to fix; leftover parts or salvaged parts that we might need again but never do; trophies of past glories; or gifts given to us that we will not give away as we are afraid to offend the giver], our lives can become filled with emotional, psychological clutter [feelings of fear, unforgiveness or thoughts of vengeance; anger towards God or others for reasons long forgotten; feelings of failure, betrayal or belittling that others have put into our lives].



When we ask for God’s grace and His forgiveness of our sins, God completely cleans out the clutter that we ask him to clean out.



Yet, how much more of our clutter does He need to deal with? In Thessalonians 5:23-24, we read:



“23 May God Himself, the God of Peace, sanctify you through and through. May your whole spirit, soul and body be kept blameless at the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. 24 The one who calls you is faithful, and he will do it.”



All our best intentions aside, when we set out to clean out the clutter we almost never succeed. However, when we are willing to not only ask God to clean out the clutter within our lives but are willing to let go of the clutter – the Bible says God is faithful, He will do it.



With help we are motivated to clean out a lot of clutter out of our houses. Are you willing to ask God to clean out the clutter in your life and actually allow Him to do it completely?



Good Intentions in life never get us anywhere? Actions do!



God is speaking to you and wants to help you to restore the broken relationship with Him, but you need to ask Him. There are a lot of times in your life that you will discover people have been trying to talk with you, but you haven’t heard or realized that was what was happening.



It is the same with God. He created you to be in a loving relationship with Him but at the same time gave you the choice to embrace Him or run away from Him.



Fulfill your purpose in life. Embrace God fully. Let Him get rid of all the clutter that is taking the place of the love He wants to pour into your life.