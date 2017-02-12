Inspiration – The way to wisdom

Pastor Luc Portelance

High Prairie Victory Life Church

Proverbs 4:7-9 says, “Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom. And in all your getting, get understanding. Exalt her, and she will promote you; she will bring you honour, when you embrace her. She will place on your head an ornament of grace.”

Wisdom is the principle or main thing that we need to effectively navigate in today’s society. We need wisdom in our relationships, finances, workplaces and the list is endless for our personal lives.

In order to move from where we are to where we want to be requires God’s wisdom. If we give wisdom its proper place in our lives she will promote us and bring us to new places of grace, glory and honour.

Proverbs 16:16 says, “How much better is it to get wisdom than gold! And to get understanding rather to be chosen than silver!”

Silver and gold are pretty valuable commodities in today’s society that so many people are chasing after thinking that they will solve life’s problems. Some are trading not only their life, but integrity, marriages and families. Although we are told here there is a better way, the way of operating in God’s wisdom.

James 1:5-8 says, “If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask God, who gives generously to all without reproach, and it will be given Him. But let him ask in faith, with no doubting, for the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea that is driven and tossed by the wind. For that person must not suppose that he will receive anything from the Lord; he is a double-minded man, unstable in all his ways.”

Wisdom is the better way and definitely available to all of us simply for the asking.

Whatever you’re facing today know that there is a way out with God’s Wisdom.

Do you want a bigger, better, greater year? Just ask for God’s wisdom.