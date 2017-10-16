Inspiration – The way of truth and life

Pastor Luc Portelance,

High Prairie Victory Life Church

Did Jesus really say, “I am the way, the truth and the life?”

One of the biggest questions we all have to face and try to answer is, “Is Jesus really the way, the truth and the life?”

Can we build our lives on His Word, that it will show us the way to live our lives? Giving us the truth about what matters in life and even more importantly, what life really is?

In John 10:10 it is proclaimed that Jesus came that we might have life and life more abundantly. Another translation says, “…life to the fullest.”

It’s sad to think about how many people today are frustrated and unhappy with where they are at in life: trying to fill the void by doing all kinds of things that don’t satisfy and then sinking deeper into dissatisfaction and despair when they don’t feel fixed. Even in church today many have a deep sense of something missing in their spiritual lives, not really knowing what’s wrong, only that something is void.

True purpose in life comes from God’s purposes and submitting our wills to Him. “Not my will, but thy will be done.”

We all need times of refreshing coming from the presence of the Lord; letting Him set our ways and perceptions for real life. We all know our perceptions are our reality; they just may not be reality. We need to allow God’s Word to dictate the reality in our lives.

Proverbs tells us God’s word is life to those who find it and health to all of their flesh. Let’s trust that Jesus really is the way to live, that He gives us the truth to live, and that He is the essence of all life. The deeper we experience Him, the deeper we will experience God’s abundant life here on the earth.

Trust Jesus today to show you His ways, His truth, and His life.