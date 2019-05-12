Inspiration – The Scandal of the Cross

Lay Minister

Joseph L’Heureux

The Scandal of the Cross, was just that for all those who were followers of Jesus. They could not understand why an innocent man who went about doing good, healing people and loving others, was crucified.



There is a statement from the Old Testament which says, “Cursed is anyone who is hung on a tree.” [Deuteronomy 21:23 & Galatians 3:13]



Many of Jesus’s followers would have known this scripture, however Jesus had prepared His followers for his crucifixion by saying, “Blessed are those who take no offence in me.” [Mark 11:9 & Luke 13:35]



In the past 50 years we have heard of many scandals in the church, some heinous crimes which most of us are very sickened by, especially when priests are supposed to be leaders of the faithful. How should we who consider ourselves ranked among the faithful respond to these scandals?



In the past, many were scandalized and left the church. I don’t believe that is the answer. Let’s look at others who were around during such scandals.



Mother Mary, considered Our Lady of Sorrows, certainly did not abandon Jesus nor did any of the disciples. Peter’s statement of Faith: “To whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life” led the disciples to stick together in prayer until Pentecost. Then when the Holy Spirit came upon them they were unified all the more just like we should be. [John 6:68 & Acts 2:1-4]



On the other side of the paradox are people like St. Paul, as Saul, before his conversion, persecuted and jailed Christians and even had some killed, St. Stephen to name one.



St. Matthew, a tax collector, a hated position among the Jews, yet Jesus chose him among His disciples. Others, like St. Augustine was no angel before his conversion. He had a child out of wedlock while co-habiting with his maid. Not much different than many relationships today, with the difference being we are looking back at St. Augustine, St. Matthew and Paul and see their final conversion and who became pillars of the church.



There are many relationships in our midst that we have to pray for, praying that they, too, will look at their own lives, and will repent and become if not pillars, at least members of the church. Then they, too, will have to suffer with us as scandals continue off and on. They, too, will be scorned and laughed at while considered the hypocrites in church.



When we look at what’s happening in our society as a whole, we have so-called Christians or Catholics, as leaders in our governing positions who legalize abortion, euthanasia, marijuana, all sort of destructive drugs in the name of mental health care.



There are doctors and nurses who have forgotten their Hippocratic Oath in the name of easing suffering for patients or saving money for our healthcare system, which was probably the original thought for our overtaxed government.



It is very easy to follow a popular movement because so many are doing so. Homosexuality, which was persecuted because it was a sin, has suddenly become very acceptable.



Two examples in the last century were the Communist movement and the Nazi Movement. The latter led by Hitler, a fallen away Catholic, led many Catholics and Christians in the name of prosperity and a superior race. What began as movement for prosperity became a scandal, and finally called the Holocaust.



This is what happens when we do not follow the tenants of our faith and remain faithful to our church or Magisterium [authority] whose responsibility is to lead us through the inspiration of the Holy Spirit.



There is a positive in our suffering. As Jesus suffered on the Cross, so did His disciples. This sacrifice is the beginning of Christianity.



The Jewish peoples’ suffering during the Second World War seems to have provided the impetus to restore Israel as a nation in 1947, after their destruction almost 2,000 years ago, for not receiving Jesus as their Messiah.



I am not trying to justify pedophilia which is the cause of our latest scandal; however, we have to remember that “we are all sinners and have fallen short of the glory of God.” [Romans 3:23]



This heinous crime seems to be covered by Jesus’ statement when He said, “Occasions of stumbling are bound to come but woe to anyone by whom they come,” or “If any of you put a stumbling block before one of these little ones who believe in Me, it would be better for you if a great millstone were hung around your neck and you were thrown into the sea.” [Luke 17:1-2 & Mark 9:42]



The final judgment for these crimes seems far worse than any our legal system would provide. Let us pray for our victims and sinners.



God Bless!



