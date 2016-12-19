Inspiration – The Saviour’s Birth

Pastor Luc Portelance,

High Prairie Victory Life Church.

Luke 2:8-11 [NKJV] – “Now there were in the same country shepherds living out in the fields, keeping watch over their flock by night. And behold, an angel of the Lord stood before them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were greatly afraid. Then the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Saviour, who is Christ the Lord.”

What an amazing story of good news, that your Saviour is born. He may have been born physically over 2,000 years ago in a tiny manger in Bethlehem, but the announcement from the angel was that He would be a Saviour to all people.

“Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and you will be saved.” [Acts 16:31]

He is the abiding God, Lord, Saviour, Provider, Comforter and Friend who delivers you from all fear and torment as you trust Him. This really is a story that brings great joy and peace to all people.

Today, let the Living Christ be exactly what He came to be – your Saviour, the One who delivers and restores. Be expecting Him to be working with you restoring, bringing peace and reconciliation to others as you move through your day living and sharing the great joy of the greatest story ever told.

As we enter into the Christmas season let us remember what we are celebrating: the birth of our Saviour!

Let’s pray together. “Jesus, thank you for coming as my personal Saviour. I declare today that I am free from all the power of the enemy and ask You to help me to walk in all the restoration you have provided.”

Next week: Pastor Brian Gilroy.