Inspiration – The judgment seat of Christ

Pastor Luc Portelance,

High Prairie Victory Life Church

“We must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ that each one may receive the things done in the body, according to what he has done, whether good or bad.” [2 Corinthians 5:10]

The judgment seat of Christ is the judgment that will test the works of Christians. It should be a great motivator for every believer to live their lives in the fear of the Lord knowing that there will be a future judgment for us all.

The Greek words translated [good or bad in this passage] are agathos versus phaulos. The literal meaning of these words would be more accurately translated beneficial versus worthless.

You can be on your way to heaven and still living for worthless things. What you do with your life here matters and you will give an account for it.

Does this mean we are going to answer for our sins again? Absolutely not! All our sins are under the blood of Jesus and we will never be judged for them again.

But at the judgment seat of Christ we will give account for the way we have lived on this earth. Have we sought the will of God or have our lives been filled with the cares of this life, day to day activities, pointless amusements and worthless distractions? We will all be rewarded according to our works here on the earth.

In Revelation 22:12 Jesus said: “Look! I am coming soon, and my reward is with me to pay each one according to what he has done.”

Let our motivation for living today be to do the things that matter in building His Kingdom, so that at the end of our journey we will hear the Lord say, “Well done, good and faithful servant; enter into the joy of the Lord.”