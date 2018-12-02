Inspiration – The ‘Jesus’ Prayer!

Pastor Pat Duffin,

High Prairie Christian Centre

It was a freak summer storm with freezing rain, glazed roads, high winds and no other fools on the road but my friend, and I, as we wended our way toward Grande Cache through the mountain pass north of Hinton.



As the full-sized van negotiated one particular curve I lost control and crossed the centre line in a helpless skid toward a 300-foot ravine with no guardrails. We were clearly headed for certain disaster with absolutely nothing to prevent it.



In that urgent moment I frantically yelled out “Jesus!”



It was, the most elegant and powerful prayer I have ever prayed.



Instantly the van, which had been traveling in a westerly direction, against all laws of physics reversed its course by 180 degrees and we were now gently sliding in the exact opposite direction. It was as though a giant, invisible hand gave that old van a big shove that sent us back across the highway and safely into the opposite ditch.



Many believers have their own stories of Divine Intervention that defy the natural laws of physics and probability. One second we were going one way to disaster, the next second we were going the opposite direction on a road so slick you could not stand upright.



Rather than discussing the physics, or debating whether it was the hand of God, or that of a ministering angel, I want to consider and give credit to the person who’s name is ‘Jesus.’ In my early days of adulthood that name had very little appeal to me as a name to call upon in time of need. To me, ‘Jesus’ was an adjective, a verb and an adverb and an expletive of profane contempt for the name of God. Used as an expression of scorn, shock or displeasure it’s only value to me was how it could be used as a curse-word.



I had no concept of His holiness, His majesty and power nor His mercy and compassion. My mind had been defiled by the contemporary use of His name as it is so commonly used in today’s vernacular.



Later in life, with a completely new understanding, that name has become an anchor, a promise, and the name of a close friend. Many people have not realized how privileged we are to have a name we can call on who will help us and even occasionally suspend the laws of nature to perform a miraculous act of compassion and power.



For many His name remains a curse-word. But for me, His name means everything that is good, and honourable and desirable.



And as a prayer it is probably one of the most effective. The ‘Jesus’ prayer is the shortest, simplest and most powerful prayer there is. It invokes the name of our Creator and the One who can do whatever is required… “for nothing is impossible with God.”



It is the most powerful prayer in the world because it immediately involves the greatest power in the world. This prayer, which is appropriate for all occasions, takes a mere second to pray yet encompasses the infinite power and glory of God. It is the perfect prayer that neither needs to be memorized or rehearsed. One moment it is a prayer for help, the next it is a prayer of worship and endearment. Next it is a prayer of intimate fellowship. There are no limits to its versatility and purpose.



But, what wisdom is present in that uncomplicated prayer that so perfectly agrees with Scripture: “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me.” (Matthew 28:18)



“Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved.” (Acts 4:12)



“Therefore God also has highly exalted Him and given Him the name which is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those in heaven, and of those on earth, and of those under the earth.” (Philippines 2:9-10).



There is only one prerequisite for a heavenly response and that is sincerity on our part. He already knows us, our circumstances and our need. All He requires from us is a sincere invitation to enter into our lives and situation.



Anyone can pray this simple one-word prayer, ‘Jesus.’ But, that humble prayer can change everything.



Perhaps it is time for you to consider praying that prayer.



