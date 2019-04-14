Inspiration – The implanted word

Pastor Luc Portelance,

High Prairie Victory Life Church

“But some seeds fell in good soil, and the plants sprouted, grew, and bore grain: some had thirty grains, others sixty, and others one hundred.” – Mark 4:8 [GNT]



The human heart was created to be like soil to the seed of the Word of God. Jesus used this analogy in the parable of the sower in Mark 4:3–20.



The soil that the seed falls on represents four types of our hearts, and four different reactions to the Word of God.



First, there is the hard heart, this is the seed that falls along the roadside. This represents people who hear the Word of God, but never really believe.



Then there is the shallow heart. This is the seed that falls on rocky ground. These people hear the Word of God and receive it with joy, but because there is no ground for the root to attach itself to, the plant withers.



Next, there is the crowded heart. This is the seed that falls on ground where weeds choke out its growth. Slowly and surely, these people are so busy with the cares and riches of the world, and they lose interest in the things of God.



Finally, there is the fruitful heart that receives the Word. The seed falls on good ground, takes root and the plants produce a rich harvest.



We are the ones who determine what kind of soil our hearts will be. We decide whether we will have a hard heart, a shallow heart, a crowded heart, or a receptive heart.



This is exactly what James meant when he said in James 1:21 [GNT], “Submit to God and accept the word that He plants in your hearts, which is able to save you.”



The Word of God cannot work in our lives unless we have receptive hearts.