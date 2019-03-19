Inspiration – The heavenly banquet

Lay Minister

Joseph L’Heureux

Did you know that you are invited to a heavenly banquet that begins here on earth?



Jesus used this parable to enlighten His disciples:



“The Kingdom of Heaven may be compared to a king who gave a wedding banquet for his son. He sent his slaves to call those who had been invited to the wedding banquet, but they would not come. Again, he sent out other slaves. ‘Tell those who have been invited: Look, I have prepared my dinner, my oxen and my fat calves have been slaughtered and everything is ready; come to the wedding banquet.’” [Matthew 22-1-4]



“But they made light of it and went away, one to his farm, another to his business, while the rest seized his slaves, mistreated them and killed them. The king was enraged. He sent His troops, destroyed those murderers, and burned their city.” [(Matthew 22:5-7]



“Then he said to his slaves, ‘The wedding is ready, but those invited were not worthy. Go therefore into the main streets and invite everyone you find to the wedding banquet.’ Those slaves went out into the streets and gathered all whom they found both good and bad: so the wedding hall was filled with guests.” [Matthew 22:8-10]



The Mass, the bloodless re-enactment of Jesus Last Supper and His following crucifixion is the heavenly banquet here on earth, which prepares us for the Kingdom of Heaven.



How many of us have responded to that invitation?



All of us baptized souls are invited to the above wedding banquet.



Let’s look at verse seven:



“The king was enraged and sent out His troops, destroyed those murderers and burned their city.”



Who are these troops? Of course they can be soldiers, terrorists, or angels, as Saint John, pointed out in the book of Revelations 15:5-8.



“After this I looked and the temple of the tent of witness, in heaven was opened and out of the temple came seven angels with seven plagues of God wrath … and no one could enter the temple until the seven plagues were ended.” [Revelation 15:5:8 shortened]



Do we think this is not happening around us? Madness, despair, giving up of hope, cancer, addiction overdoses, and other diseases?



We are blessed with sons and daughters, had them baptized and made promises to teach them about this earthly banquet and the accompanying sacraments, to assist them to a healthy life and arrive later at the heavenly banquet.



How faithful have we adhered to those promises?



Jesus said, “To whom much is given much is expected.” Our children are very special. [Luke 12:48]



How should we teach our children?



First, reminding them, “Fear or reverence of God is the beginning of wisdom.” [Proverbs 1:7]



Where do we discover this wisdom? In the Holy Bible!



“For all scripture [Bible] is inspired by God and is useful for teaching, for reproof, for correction and for training in righteousness.” [2 Timothy 3:16]



The Jewish Old Testament is not only history, but God’s written instructions of how He, God, intervened in their lives, and prophesied in over 30 scriptures, the coming of a Messiah, the Lord Jesus Christ. These Jesus fulfilled in the New Testament.



St. John, Jesus’ loving disciple, tells us that Jesus was the Word. He was with God in the beginning, and without Him nothing came into being. [John 1:1-5]



Don’t take my word for it, check it out yourself.



St. Peter tells us at Pentecost, “Therefore let the entire house of Israel [and us] know with ‘certainty’ that God has made Him, Jesus both Lord and Messiah, Him who you crucified.” [Acts 2:36]



St. Paul tells us, “There is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name [Jesus] under heaven in which we must be saved.” [Acts 4:12]



Scripture tells us that “on the testimony of two or three witnesses, a truth shall stand.”



That is three witnesses, Peter, John and Paul, and there are thousands more.



You say, you have read the scriptures, and still don’t believe. Try keeping the Sabbath holy, prayer, fasting and keeping the commandments. Ask Jesus for the fellowship of the Holy Spirit to help you with all interpretations. You need to get to the banquet table for the Eucharist.



“It is the Glory of God to conceal a matter and the glory of kings to seek things out.” [Proverb 25:2]



Praying that all of us may find Jesus and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit. God Bless.