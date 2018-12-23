Inspiration – The greatest gift ever! The birth of Jesus Christ

Pastor Keith Williams,

High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church

Not being raised in a Christian home, I never really understood what Christmas was all about.



Oh, I knew it had something to do with Baby Jesus and some shepherds and Wise Men. I knew that my three siblings and I would get presents. Of course, these would come from Santa. I knew it meant that we would eat turkey and make pigs of ourselves, but that was it.



Being born in England, the custom was that Santa would leave a sack of presents at the end of your bed and not under the tree like is the custom we use now. My brother and I shared a room. He is seven years younger than I.



One Christmas – I think it was in 1973 – my brother was about six and I was about 13. On Christmas Eve I pretended to be asleep when my parents came with the sacks of presents. After waiting for awhile as my brother slept, I went through both sacks of presents and traded for things I liked. My brother and my sisters still believed in Santa so it was very difficult for my parents to take back the loot.



But boy, oh boy, did I get in trouble when they figured it out!



It wasn’t really until I was in my thirties after I became a Christian did the full weight of what Christmas really means hit home. Yes, I still like to get presents. I guess we all do, but to be honest, I have found it far more enjoyable to give than to receive.



This idea of giving and receiving presents, I suppose, comes from God giving us a present on that first Christmas all those years ago. The ultimate present, a present so fantastic there is no other present that will ever compare! Of course, I am talking about is His One and Only Son Jesus.



In one of my study Bibles it explains the incarnation this way:



“It was, then, when all human beings were desperate and helpless, that God sent His Son to be the propitiation for our sins.”



Fully God: The Son of God, who has eternally existed with the Father and the Holy Spirit, and who has eternally possessed all the attributes of God, became a man. He was born as Jesus, Son of the Virgin Mary. Jesus came to redeem us from sin and guilt. Jesus Himself clearly taught His deity in the way He fulfilled prophecy, which was associated with the coming of God Himself. Jesus forgave sins, He accepted worship, and He taught, ‘I and the Father are One!’”



Fully man: He was not a deity pretending to be human when He wasn’t. Jesus was fully human, and is fully human. He had a fully human body. Jesus Christ was, and is, fully God and fully man.



Perfect life: All His actions were as they should be. His words were perfect. He said only what the Father commanded. “What I say, therefore, I say as the Father has told Me.” He did only what the Father willed. Jesus lived the life of consistent, wholehearted love to the Father that Adam and Eve and Israel – and all of us – should have lived.



Teaching: He taught the truth about God, about His relationship with God the Father, about our sin, about what He has come to do, and about what we must do in response. He explained that the Scriptures of the Old Testament were about Him.



Crucifixion: Christ gave His life as a ransom for many. By His death He paid the penalty for our sin. Jesus Christ’s crucifixion was a horrible act of violence by the people who rejected, sentenced, mocked, tortured, and crucified Him.



Resurrection, ascension, return: On the third day after His crucifixion, Jesus was raised from the dead by God. This demonstrated an acceptance of Christ’s service in His ministry, and specifically showed God’s acceptance of His sacrifice for all those who would repent and believe.



The greatest gift ever!



