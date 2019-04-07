Inspiration – The deity of Jesus Christ

Pastor Keith Williams,

High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church

A Christian is someone who believes Jesus is God, not like God, not “A” god, not just a prophet, not just a man.



Have you heard a statement like this before: “I believe that Jesus Christ was a good man and a worthy example, but I certainly don’t believe He was God.”



What’s wrong with that statement?



The problem with that statement is that in itself it is a contradiction in terms. You can’t say, “I believe that Jesus Christ was a good man and a worthy example, but I certainly don’t believe He was God.” Why? Because Jesus Himself claimed to be God.



Jesus said, “I and the Father are One. He who has seen Me has seen the Father.”



The high priest at Jesus’ trial just before the cross said. “Are you the Christ, the Son of the blessed?”



Jesus turned to Him and said, “I am and you shall see the Son of Man sitting in the clouds of heaven and coming in glory.”



The high priest ripped of His robe and said to all the people.



“You have heard the blasphemy, this man is guilty to be condemned to death. Why? Because He claimed nothing less than total equality with God.”



For this reason the Jews tried all the harder to kill Him; not only was He breaking the Sabbath, but He was even calling God His Own Father, making Himself equal with God.



When I first read that I thought, what is the big deal? Jesus said God was His Father, and they try to kill Him. I have told people that God is my father and they don’t try to kill me.



I have every right to call God my father and to say that I am a son of God. I have said it many times and nobody has ever tried to kill me. Granted, I have never been in Iran when I said it – that might be a different story. But here they try to kill Jesus. Why did they try to kill Jesus? Why did they take His statement and interpret it to mean that He was claiming total equality with God?



Because of what He said. Look what it says here. It says He was calling God His Own Father, did you see that? His Own Father! Not all Bibles say that. Some Bibles leave that word out but it is in the Greek language in which the New Testament was written. It says Jesus was calling God His Own Father.



The word “own” is a Greek word. The Greek word iddeon from which we get English words like idiom, or idiosyncrasy, and the word iddeon means unique, peculiar in a way nothing else is.



And so when Jesus calls God his iddeon pattera He is claiming a relationship with God the Father that no one else has.



They knew exactly what He meant when He said that and that is why they tried to kill Him, because He was claiming nothing less than total equality with God.



I know people think we all worship the same God. Actually, we don’t. There are false gods and false messiahs aplenty.



Jesus said, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” {John 14:6]



Is He right? How can He make such a claim?



Because of His deity.

Views on who Jesus is

Traditional [Nicene] Christianity Both: “fully God and fully man.” Arianism A created divine being.

Baha’i Faith Man.

Buddhism Man.

Christian Science Man.

Christadelphians Man [or half ma-man, half-God].

Hinduism Views vary.

Islam Man.

Jehovah’s Witnesses. An archangel.

Mormonism [LDS] Man.