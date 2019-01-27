Inspiration – Perfect love casteth out fear

Dan Cooper,

President,

High Prairie Branch,

Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

We live in a troubling time in the world’s history.



Certainly our world has always been, and will continue to be, imperfect. Far too many innocent people suffer because of circumstances of nature as well as from man’s inhumanity.



The corruption and wickedness in our day is unique and alarming. Many of us find ourselves contemplating the state of our world and falling into a state of fear.



If we ever find ourselves living in fear or anxiety, or if we ever find that our own words, attitudes, or actions are causing fear in others, it is my hope we may become liberated from this fear by the divinely appointed antidote to fear: the pure love of Christ, for “perfect love casteth out fear.” [1 John 4:18]



Christ’s perfect love overcomes temptations to harm, coerce, bully, or oppress.



Christ’s perfect love allows us to walk with humility, dignity, and a bold confidence as followers of our beloved Saviour.



Christ’s perfect love gives us the confidence to press through our fears and place our complete trust in the power and goodness of our Heavenly Father and of His Son, Jesus Christ.



In our homes, in our places of business, in our worship, in our hearts, let us replace fear with Christ’s perfect love. Christ’s love will replace fear with faith! His love will enable us to recognize, trust, and have faith in our Heavenly Father’s goodness, His divine plan, His gospel, and His commandments.



Loving God and our fellowmen will turn our obedience to God’s Commandments into a blessing rather than a burden.



Christ’s love will help us become a little kinder, more forgiving, more caring, and more dedicated to His work.



As we fill our hearts with the love of Christ, we will awaken with a renewed spiritual freshness and we will walk joyfully, confidently, awake, and alive in the light and glory of our beloved Saviour, Jesus Christ.