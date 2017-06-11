Inspiration – Pentecost and Christ’s promise

Amy Norland,

For High Prairie St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church

Peace: something the whole world wants and is always slightly out of reach. Where to find it?

Most of us, when we are heavily burdened with events beyond our control, try to live through them with elegance but unless He helps us, we experience a sense of hopelessness. Yet, as people of faith, if we listen carefully, we can hear His whisper, “Be not afraid, I am with you always, peace be with you.”

Maybe we need to revisit how we discern His peace.

There are several descriptions. Sometimes it is referred to as the Peace of God, [largely in the Old Testament], the Peace of Christ, as in Luke 7:50, when our Lord says, “Your faith has saved you. Go in peace.”

That is the great gift of peace: salvation.

There is also peace, a fruit of the Holy Spirit. In Romans 8, we find that peace is a concern of the Spirit who dwells in us.

In Ephesians, it is spelled out even more clearly. We are told that peace is a grace, a gift of God; it is not from works. St. John, the beloved apostle, tells us in John 14: 26-27, “The Advocate, the Holy Spirit, will teach you everything and remind you, peace I leave with you, my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives it do I give it to you. Do not let year hearts be troubled or afraid.”

Could it be that He is telling us that peace is also a way, a comportment, a mission?

We refer to peace in many contexts in our daily life but the one most coveted is the reassurance that we are doing our best and walk in His mercy. Feeling protected, an inner place of refuge, a sanctuary are also aspirations for travelers along the way to sainthood. Through scripture, prayer, reflection and the sacraments, in short through a strong foundation of faith, one finds a path to inner peace.

There are also real places, such as gardens, where we renew our spirit and grow more confident spiritually. These are all personal. How do we extend peace to others?

Just as the first tiny step on the moon was a giant step for mankind, through the promptings of the Holy Spirit, each one of us can make a difference simply by honouring cultural differences.

