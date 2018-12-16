Inspiration – ‘Our Lady’ of perpetual help

Joseph L’Heureux,

Lay Minister



The Title “Our Lady” is a universal name for Mother Mary, though it is mostly used in the English and French cultures.



Just as “Our Lord” is used for Jesus, so is “Our Lady” used for Mother Mary, though there is usually another name added in most countries and continents.



Examples: Our Lady of Fatima, Medjugorje, Lourdes, Kebeho, in Rwanda, Africa, and Our Lady of the America’s or better known as Our Lady of Quadelupe for her appearances in Tepeyac [Mexico city].



The church will celebrate Our Lady of Quadelupe this week [Dec. 12] for her appearances to Juan Diego in 1531 which inspired 9,000 Indigenous people to be baptized in the following year. The urgency for her appearances was a pending slaughter of all pagan religion followers by the Spaniards, thus Mother Mary’s warning saved the Mexican people, and most of the native people.



The warnings to our generation by Our Lady in Medjugorje, Croatia these past 37 years is more to warn each of us for our own personal souls,



“Pray, Pray, Pray, fast and repent.”



It is a worldwide message. Just think of the disasters here and abroad, over the past 30 years.



* Rwanda, 800,000 slaughtered;



* New York, 3,000 killed in the World Trade Centre attack;



* All the destruction through hurricanes, tsunamis and fires here in Western Canada;



* The two tornadoes that in the Ottawa area;



* The fires in Western Canada and especially the U.S. where 8,000 to 9,000 homes were lost and over 80 dead.



These are not to be taken lightly, especially this fall. Fires were the first warning of prophesies for the people of Israel and Judah. One of the earliest prophets, Amos, speaking on behalf of God, warned His people with fires on nine different occasions, before they were overrun by the enemy.



All the people killed in drug wars here in America, Mexico and South America.



The constant terrorist attacks in Europe, the Middle East, and all the wars in Northern Africa.



On the positive side, the end of the war in Croatia, the collapse of the Soviet Union, and it seems the revival of the Christian faith, with over 1,000 new churches built in Russia.



Over 35 million pilgrims have visited Our Lady of Medjugorje’s apparitions site in Croatia, bringing home the same message to millions of others in hundreds of other countries all over the globe.



However, what are these millions when we are over six billion strong and growing on our planet? Here’s an example of what the conversion of two people accomplish.



In the early 1980s two brothers by the name of Macfarlane-Barrow, visited the apparition sites of Our Lady in Medjugorje. They saw the disasters and the needs of the locals and decided to start bringing clothes out of a little garage in Ireland. Today they are feeding 1.3 million children daily. Yes, daily, in 12 different countries. All under the name of “Mary’s Meals”, every donation of $16, will feed a child for a year. Yes, a year.



Yes, this is all done in the name of “Our Lady” who appears and prays to bring us home to Jesus and His mercy and miracles. So what are we to consider and do? Read the following message, it hasn’t changed in 3,000 years.



“Hear the word of the Lord Oh People, For The Lord, has an indictment against the inhabitants of the land. There is no faithfulness or loyalty, and no knowledge of God in the land. Swearing, lying. And murder and stealing and adultery break out; bloodshed follows bloodshed. Therefore the land mourns and all who live in it languish.” [Hosea 4:1-3]



From John The Baptist and Jesus Himself: “Prepare the way of the Lord, make His paths straight … Repent, and be converted … the time is fulfilled the Kingdom of God is at hand … Believe in the good news … Return O people to the Lord your God for you have stumbled because of your iniquity,” and I will heal your disloyalty, I will love you freely, for my anger will turn away from you. You shall again live beneath my shadow. [Mark 1:3, Mark 14-15, Acts 3:19, Hosea 14:1&4]



Yes, let us turn to our Lady and her Son, Jesus, for “there is no salvation in anyone else, for there is no other name under heaven given among mortals by which we must be saved.” His name is Our Lord Jesus Christ. [Acts 4:12]



If you have no faith or trust in any man, then come to Mary, saying your rosary, she will reveal to you her Son, the Lord Jesus Christ.



God Bless!