Inspiration – Our Lady of All Nations

Lay Minister Joseph L’Heureux

Who is the Lady of All Nations?



Mother Mary of course!



I did not know of this title until recently when I discovered a book by the same title. Apparently, Mother Mary appeared to a young lady by the name Ida Peerdeman in Amsterdam 56 times between 1945-59. The last time she appeared with our Lord Jesus Himself.



In her first appearance on March 25, 1945, the feast day of the Annunciation, she announces that Holland will be liberated on May 5, 1945, which it was. Remember, the Second World War was still ongoing in Europe.



The rest of the message is: Holding up a rosary she says, “It is thanks to this, persevere.”



Then she adds, “This prayer must be spread.”



Spreading a devotion to Mary and the rosary in Holland would be a difficult task, as its monarchy is Calvin Christian with 45-60 per cent of its population as followers of Calvin or Christian Reform, the balance 40 per cent Catholic.



Her second message on April 21, 1945 was that Israel would be restored as a nation, which happened three years later in 1948, declared by the United Nations.



If you are thinking there is no example of a woman’s intercession defeating the enemy in the scriptures, guess again. Try the books of Judith and Esther: two women whose intervention defeated enemies of the Jewish people.



Judith, in desperate times, defeated the army of Holofernes, the captain of the Assyrian army. What did she do? She beguiled Holofernes with her beauty, and when he was unconscious with too much wine she cut off his head. [Judith 13]



In the book of Ester, another Israelite woman, a favourite wife or Queen of Artaxerxes, King of Persia who ruled over 127 provinces in all, from Persia, [Iran] down to Ethiopia and, of course, Israel. She interceded successfully in prayer and petition to God and King to save the Jewish people from a massacre and extinction. [Esther 1:9]



In another appearance the Lady says this: “Pray this before the Cross. ‘Lord Jesus Christ, Son of the Father, send now your spirit over the Earth. Let the Holy Spirit live in the hearts of all nations, that they may be preserved from degeneration, disaster and war. May the Lady of All Nations who once was Mary be our advocate. Amen.’”



“This prayer must be taught to all,” she pleads.



In the message of April 28, 1951 she says, “I stand here as the Co-redemptrix, Mediatrix and Advocate. Repeat this after me: ‘The new dogma shall be the dogma of the Co-redemptrix, Mediatrix and Advicate – this I stress especially.’”



“This I said will be the object of much controversy. Once again I tell you, the Church, Rome, will carry through with it and fight for it.”



This controversy stills goes on to this day.



Here’s a thought, though. Jesus said to His disciples, “Go into all the world and proclaim the good news to the whole of creation … The one who believes and is baptized will be saved; but the one who does not believe will be condemned.” [Mark 16: 15-16]



“Or he who rejects you rejects Me and He whoever rejects Me rejects the one who sent Me.”



I’m sure this includes his Mother. [Luke 10:16]



Now Mary through her ‘Yes’ to the Immaculate Conception, certainly became a disciple of Jesus and remained so throughout His ministry until today. Mary Magdalene also became a disciple when she delivered the message of Jesus’ resurrection. [Matthew 28: 1&7]



Our next reflection should be another of Jesus’ statements.



“Very truly, I tell you, whoever receives one who I send, receives Me; and who receives Me receives Him who sent Me.” [John 13:20]



Another of Jesus’ parables was of a rich man in Hades who requested water from a poor man in Abraham’s bosom in heaven, whom he had neglected on Earth, when denied he requested God send a messenger from heaven to his five brothers on Earth that they might not suffer his damnation. [Luke 16: 19-31]



Think about this statement: Jesus’ parable concluded with the statement, “If they do not listen to Moses and the prophets, they will not listen even if one returns to them from the dead.” [Luke 16:31]



Do you think after hundreds of appearances of Jesus and Mary this parable still rings true?



Remember, Jesus is our sanctifier and healer, Mary wants to intercede on your behalf to Him. Pray about it.



God bless.



