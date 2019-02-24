Inspiration – Natural born sinner

Pastor Keith Williams,

High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church

As humans, we are born sinners and natural enemies of God [Romans 3:23], but we tend to take the seriousness of sin all too lightly.



We think nothing of telling a few lies, disobeying our parents, or placing other interests before God. Society has lent a hand in making us believe that these sins aren’t a big deal and that God understands. In some cases, these beliefs can even change our perception of ourselves and God until, we believe that we aren’t even sinners anymore.



Now if you don’t believe me, those of you who have had children think about this. They come into the world kicking and screaming, and self absorbed. And we never once have to teach them to throw a fit.



Why is that?



They constantly yell “mine,” when nothing really belongs to them. We never have to tell them not to share — they pick that up on their own.



When they’re not saying “mine,” they are yelling, “No!” They dump food on their heads and mine. They fight warm baths and squirm away from hugs, nothing can explain that.



We spend months teaching them to go in the potty and years teaching them to read, and a lifetime teaching them to eat their veggies, [probably should have started with myself on that one!] but don’t have to spend a single second teaching them to disobey.



Why is that?



The same reason you don’t have to teach a grizzly bear to be mean or a dog to bark; it is their nature.



Since we are born sinners, we are incapable of doing, understanding or even desiring that which is good. That makes our situation bleak and desperate. The Bible describes our state as sinners as being ‘dead’. J. Graham Machen said, “Man, according to the Bible, is not merely sick in trespasses and sins; he is not merely in a weakened condition so that he needs divine help: but he is dead in trespasses and sins. He can do absolutely nothing to save himself…”



Edwin Palmer describes a person dead in his sins like this:



“Picture a man in the bottom of the ocean, more than 35,000 feet deep. The weight of the water on top of him is six tons for every square inch. He has been there for a thousand years and the sharks have eaten his heart. In other words, the man is dead and is totally unable to ask any lifeguard to save him. If he is to be saved, then a miracle must occur. He must be brought back to life and to the surface, and then he can ask the guard to rescue him.”



That is an intense picture of Paul’s description of the sinner; he is dead in his trespasses and sins. He needs to be saved but he is totally incapable of saving himself or of even wanting another to save him.



So what’s the big deal? Our sin makes us unjust and ungodly people. Romans 1 states, “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men.”



If left to ourselves, we are nothing but hopeless. Christ died on the cross bearing God’s wrath for our sin and rose again.



Why would God do such a thing? First John 4:10 explains, “In this is love, not that we have loved God but that He loved us and sent His Son to be the propitiation for our sins.”



The cross demonstrated the greatest degree of God’s love and wrath.



Romans 3:24: “We are justified by His grace as a gift, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus.”



Because of the atonement and His redeeming work, we can stand justified before God with hope and assurance of salvation.