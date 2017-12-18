Inspiration – Make time for the Saviour this Christmas

Dan Cooper,

President,

High Prairie Branch,

Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Christmas season is upon us again with all its wonder. Trees have been decorated, lights have been hung and gifts have been bought.



Events continue to fill our schedules including concerts for school and parties for work and church. As beautiful as the season is, it can also be overwhelmingly busy, distracting us from the true reason for the season.



During this time of celebrating our Saviour’s birth, do we make time to remember Him? President Thomas S. Monson reminds us:



“Down through the generations of time, the message from Jesus has been the same. To Peter and Andrew by the shores of Galilee, He said, ‘Follow Me.’ To Philip came the call, ‘Follow Me.’ To the Levite who sat at receipt of customs came the instruction, ‘Follow Me.’ And to you and to me, if we but listen, will come that same beckoning invitation, ‘Follow Me.’



“As we follow in His footsteps today and as we emulate His example, we will have opportunities to bless the lives of others. Jesus invites us to give of ourselves: ‘Behold, the Lord requireth the heart and a willing mind.’”



Are we recognizing the opportunities we have to bless others? If we are to be His hands here on earth, we must make time to serve Him every day.



This Christmas, strive to give the greatest of all gifts – service to another of God’s children. Imagine the Christmas spirit that would abound if each person asked themselves, “What would God have me do today?” and then acted upon the answer they received.



Following the Saviour can indeed only be achieved by doing just this. He was our perfect exemplar. He showed us how to live. He wants each of us to find true joy in the service of each other.



Let us take time from our busy lives and make time for the Saviour this Christmas in our actions.



Consider setting a goal to serve others every day from now until Christmas. For daily ideas on how to “Light the World”, visit Mormon.org. Build a habit of service that can be continued on every day of the year.



Next week: Father George Okoye.