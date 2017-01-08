Inspiration – Love your neighbour

Dan Cooper,

President, High Prairie Branch,

Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Many may be familiar with the story of the Good Samaritan. One day a Jewish man was walking on the road to the city of Jericho. Thieves robbed and beat him. They left the man on the road, almost dead.

Soon, a Jewish priest came by and saw the man. The priest walked by on the other side of the road. He did not help the man.

Another Jewish man who worked in the temple came by. He saw the injured man. But he did not help the man either and walked by on the other side of the road.

Then a Samaritan man came along. The Jews and the Samaritans did not get along. But when the Samaritan saw the man, he felt sorry for him. He took care of the man’s wounds and put clothes on him. The Samaritan took the man to an inn and cared for him until the next day. When the Samaritan had to leave, he gave money to the innkeeper and told him to take care of the man.

After Jesus told this story, He asked the Jewish leader which of the three men was a neighbour to the injured man. The leader said that the Samaritan was because he had helped the man. Jesus told the Jewish leader to be like the Samaritan.

I am continually amazed at the diversity of our little community – culturally, spiritually and otherwise. Much like the people in the story we each come to the table with our own values and beliefs, and on occasion we may even have preconceived notions about others based on these characteristics. But we are all neighbours and children of God.

How can we do as Jesus asked the Jewish leader and be like the Samaritan?

First, we must see each other as children of God. We must understand that the worth of each soul is great in the eyes of God. He wants each of us to succeed and be happy in this life.

But we cannot do it alone.

If we were to look around us we would each be able to find someone we can help. This help may be small – a smile, a listening ear, a helping hand. Or it may be a large act of service – shovelling a snowed in driveway, helping with home repairs, becoming a volunteer in our community or taking care of a family in need.

It may be those with professional or practiced skills sharing their talents and expertise with those who might otherwise be without. There is a way we can all serve our neighbours.

Over the past six months our church has had missionaries in place in our community. You may have recognized them with their white shirt, tie and black tag. Although they are here to teach, these missionaries also have the opportunity to be of service to the people in this area. They dedicate two years of their lives to blessing others with their time, talents and energies – regardless of an individual’s spiritual affiliation or cultural background. If you need help, ask the missionaries. They can help you!