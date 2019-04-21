Inspiration – Looking for a Saviour

Pastor Brian Gilroy,

High Prairie Church of the Nazarene

This week, many of you have cast a vote for the individual or political party you believe will save Alberta.



I cannot remember how many times I have heard someone say if we vote for a certain party then all our jobs and prosperity will return.



Many people have cast our provincial party leaders in the role of a saviour. This is truly sad.



Regardless of what we hear or are told, Rachel Notley is not going to be the saviour of Alberta if the NDP retains power in Alberta. Jason Kenney will not be the saviour of Alberta if the UCP wins the election and becomes the next government in Alberta. Regardless of their promises or personalities neither will our local MLA become a saviour for Lesser Slave Lake.



Many people say if only we could change the federal government then things would get better. Although Canadians will have soon have a chance to vote again for our federal government, our federal government leader will not be the saviour who we are looking for regardless of the political party.



It is the same at the local government level as well, a saviour will not be found on either the Big Lakes County council or the Town of High Prairie council.



We look to people regardless of the field they are in. Whether it is in business, education, politics or religion, we will never find a saviour. Humanity will never provide a saviour that will solve our social, economic and political ills.



However, our pride prevents many people from acknowledging the real Saviour that we all need – Jesus Christ.



I can hear many of you now complaining that religion has no power to change a life. All they want is your money and all religions are the same. Some of you will even justify your opinions based upon certain historical failures of the church and accusations of abuse by those who have served the church.



I agree that no institution in and of itself will has the power to change a life. However, I am talking about a Saviour and not an institution. A Saviour named Jesus Christ and not a particular faith group.



This week is a time to reflect upon the reality that Jesus Christ, the Son of God and our true Saviour, gave His life for you and me. He willingly endured unspeakable punishment [Google – Roman crucifixion method], He physically died [historical non Bible records verify this] on the day we refer to as “Good Friday” and was physically raised from the dead on the day many refer to as “Resurrection Sunday” [Historical non Bible records verify this].



He not only predicted how He would die – which if you think about this would be impossible knowing the political and religious climate of the day.



He also predicted He would raise from the dead. Many cult leaders in modern times predict their death but none as yet have predicted and succeeded in their prediction about their raising from the dead.



His motivation for all this was “love” for you and me. It was a love that could and can save us from the penalty for our sins and break the power of sin in all its forms. Yet, often it is our stubborn pride and fear that will stop us from acknowledging Jesus Christ as the true Saviour of the world. It is not our good living, church attendance or any other good work that destroys the sin that separates us from our Holy God – it is God’s grace through the crucifixion of His Son, Jesus Christ, that destroys sin. It is a free gift and not a prize for our good works.



Many of you will attend church services on Friday or Sunday as part of your annual Easter or Holy Week ritual. The greater need this week is to examine yourself. Do I daily rely upon the grace of God and have Jesus Christ as my Lord and Saviour? Or have I placed my trust in everyone but Jesus Christ as my saviour?



Healing, hope, forgiveness and life begins when we admit we have sinned against God and need Jesus Christ and His sacrifice to set us free – giving us a new start in life.



If we truly want to see Alberta and Canada truly blessed again it will not be in a political renewal but a spiritual renewal beginning in you and I.



The Bible tells us in 2 Chronicles 7:14 – “If My people, who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”