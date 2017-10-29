Inspiration – Looking at perspective

Dan Cooper,

President, High Prairie Branch,

Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In the course of my life, I have met truly amazing people who have endured very difficult challenges. As I have pondered these interactions, I have realized the attitude of the person drastically impacts the course and outcome of the trial. Those who focus on self-pity, the unfairness of it all, or a sense of God punishing them were much less able to cope. Those who choose to look at challenges as an opportunity for growth usually weather their difficulties much more cheerfully.

As I thought about this, I came across the following thought:

I asked for strength…

And God gave me difficulties to make me strong.

I asked for wisdom…

And God gave me problems to solve.

I asked for courage…

And God gave me danger to overcome.

I asked for love…

And God gave me troubled people to help.

I asked for favours…

And God gave me opportunities.

I received nothing I wanted…

I received everything I needed.

How often do we wish to be more than we are? To be better – kinder, less critical, to provide service, more patience. So often we feel we are not making progress, when in reality God is putting us in situations to help us gain the qualities we desire.

God loves us with a perfect love. As His children, He wants each of us to succeed by becoming a little better every day. Can you trust He knows how to help us do this? God has promised us all these things shall give thee experience and shall be for thy good. Do we believe Him?

Ponder your own life. What lessons is God trying to teach you? What qualities is He trying to help you develop? What trials and challenges could be seen as growth opportunities with a little shift of perspective?

The answers you receive may just help you cope and see life in a whole new way.