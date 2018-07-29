Inspiration – Living loved is a choice

Assistant Pastor Kindrie Gordey,

High Prairie Victory Life Church

If I believed I was loved for who I am, I would be less afraid to make mistakes. I would let you see the real me, I would laugh with you at my quirks.



If I believed I was loved for who I am, not only would I be more confident and joyful, I would readily celebrate you and your individuality.



How we live is greatly affected by our beliefs. Discovering the truth is important. God knows and loves us. He has chosen for each one of us to have life through Him. He sees past our ugly to the beauty He put inside when He created us. God fully knows and truly loves us. Jesus Christ is the living testimony of God’s love.



We have the freedom to choose to believe or not. Love is a gift that can be rejected, although doing so is to our detriment. The evidence of our choice to receive love is in how we treat ourselves and others.



In the Bible, the book of First John offers some great insights into love.



“This is how God showed His love among us: He sent his one and only Son into the world that we might live through Him. This is love: not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins. Dear friends, since God so loved us, we also ought to love one another.” [1 John 4:9-11 NIV]



The choice to live loved is ours to make. God has made His choice. We are loved by God. We can abide in love. The kind of love we desperately desire and need is available to all mankind through Jesus Christ.



As author Timothy Keller highlights, being fully known and truly loved has a powerful effect in our lives.



“To be loved but not known is comforting but superficial. To be known and not loved is our greatest fear. But to be fully known and truly loved is, well, a lot like being loved by God. It is what we need more than anything. It liberates us from pretense, humbles us out of our selfrighteousness, and fortifies us for any difficulty life can throw at us.”



I am choosing to live loved: to believe that God really knows and loves me, to receive the life of Jesus Christ, to be kind to myself and others.



Will you join me?