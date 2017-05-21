Inspiration – Living by grace

Pastor Luc Portelance,

High Prairie Victory Life Church

“For the grace of God that brings salvation has appeared to all men, teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly in the present age, looking for the blessed hope and glorious appearing of our great God and Saviour, Jesus Christ, who gave Himself for us, that He might redeem us from every lawless deed and purify for Himself His own special people, zealous for good works. Speak these things, exhort, and rebuke with all authority. Let no one despise you.” [Titus 2:11-15]

Thank God for the Grace of God that has appeared to and for us all. We owed a debt we could never pay and by God’s grace, Jesus paid that debt for you and I that He never owed.

Jesus purchased our right standing with God and has made us accepted into the beloved kingdom of God. We aren’t living, striving and working for acceptance or God’s favour. That has been provided freely as Jesus entered once for all into the throne room of God with the ultimate sacrifice of His shed blood.

Grace has now become our lifestyle, teaching us, instructing us and training us to live lives of holiness that glorify our Lord. It’s when we realize God’s goodness that it continually leads us to repentance, leading a life of total dependence upon God’s mercy and grace.

Today, let God’s grace teach, instruct and train you to flow in the power and mercy of His Spirit, to bring salvation to a city, country and world that desperately needs to see God’s grace in manifestation.

Next week: Pastor Brian Gilroy.