Inspiration – Let us examine the facts

Pastor Keith Williams,

High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church

If you drove up to my house in a red truck and I said to you, “That’s a nice white truck you have,” you might reply that it’s red and white.

We might discuss this for awhile. Both of us can’t be right. It is either white and I am right, or red and you are right. There is one thing we know for sure and that is we both can’t be right. It’s just simple logic.

There is, of course, another option and that is we are both wrong. It’s black, maybe? My point is we both cannot be right.

If we take that same logic into the world’s faith systems and apply some simple logic we can clearly see that they all can not be right because they are so different from each other. It is impossible for them to all to lead to the same God.

So how do we sort through things logically, setting aside our feelings, our biases?

If we were going to do a study on the kings and queens of England, for example, we would look at the historical facts. There is recorded history for us to look at and sort through. We might travel to England and look at some evidence. We would come to the conclusion I am sure, that these people lived and died like history tells us. It wouldn’t matter if I didn’t believe that they lived or I felt that they didn’t live because historical, verifiable facts prove otherwise.

Christianity is based on historical, provable facts and not my feelings. It is a fact, for example, that Jesus was born, died and rose from the dead. Each of these points can be found outside of the Bible by historical records and that the people who recorded them had no interest in Jesus or His ministry, and in some cases thought He was crazy.

No other religion is based on historical, provable facts like Christianity. This begs the question, what does all this mean?

If Christianity stands as the only true faith, logically all other religions are false and do not lead to God.

Now, if this was just my opinion, or I use my feelings as my basis, then what right do I have to say that Christ is the only way for the whole earth?

None!

Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” [John 14:6]

The question is, is he right? Is there another way in, is there another religion that leads to God? Can you make it to heaven by another route or by being good, or by works?

Search the facts and see for yourself.