Inspiration – It’s Christmas! What’s all the hubbub about?

Pastor Terry Goerz,

Redeemer Lutheran Church

Well, Christmas is here again!



Our society seems to go a bit crazy during this month. In one of the coldest months we put up Christmas lights and outdoor displays. We brave the weather and go nuts shopping for gifts and Christmas meal supplies. We prepare our homes for guests, cleaning and scrubbing and putting all the clutter away.



And we have to have a Christmas tree. Whether it comes out of a box or from the forest it involves a fair bit of work and expense to get it just right.



Then there is always some special baking to do.



But really, what is all the hubbub about? Christmas is a Christian celebration of God’s gift to us, the birth of Christ.



However, the secular world has stolen Christmas from Christianity. Santa Claus is the great gift giver. The retail sector does its very best to make Christmas all about spend, spend, spend! They spend billions on advertising to ensure that is exactly what happens.



The celebration is supposed to be about God’s greatest gift to us – the birth of Christ – but the secular world is not celebrating Christ at Christmas. For them it is all about getting extra days off work, about getting gifts, about the big party, or parties with lots of great food and booze.



It is great to have those Christmas family get-togethers and visit will family and friends, as long as the event is about the reason for the season, the birth of Christ.



But in the vast majority of the Christmas parties there is no thought, yet alone words spoken of the real meaning of Christmas. It is just another whoopup, the same as any other whoopup.



Even worse, secular society is now trying to even remove the word Christmas from the celebrations. We could offend someone by saying, “Merry Christmas!”



It is now politically correct to say, “Happy Holidays” instead.



What rubbish!



Well, what is it that Christians are really celebrating at Christmas? The birth of our Saviour of course, but why is that so important? Why were the angels that appeared to the shepherds singing Glory to God in the highest? Why would the Wise Men travel a great distance to bring gifts to and worship the Christ child?



What’s all the hubbub about?



Well, the reason is found in John 3: 16-17: “For God so loved the world that He gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him.”



The true meaning of Christmas is love. The true reason for the season of Christmas is the celebration of this incredible act of love of God in sacrificing His only Son. The real Christmas story is the story of God becoming a human being in the person of Jesus Christ.



Why did God do such a thing? Because He loves us!



Why was Christmas necessary? Because we are all sinful by nature and sin daily, therefore we needed a Saviour!



Why does God love us so much in spite of our sin? Because He is love itself.



1 John 4:8 – “Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.”



God is love! Why do we celebrate Christmas each year? Out of gratitude for what God did for us, we remember His birth by giving each other gifts, worshipping Him, and being especially conscious of the poor and less fortunate.



The true meaning of Christmas is love, God’s love for us. God loved His own and provided a way — the only way — for us to spend eternity with Him. He gave His only Son to take our punishment for our sins. He paid the price in full, and we are free from condemnation because He paid that full ransom price by His sacrificial death.



Romans 5:8 – “But God demonstrates His own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”



So the love of God toward us in His gift of the Christ Child, my dear friends, is what the hubbub should be all about!



God’s blessings and safe travel be with you as you celebrate God’s gift to us, the Christ Child!