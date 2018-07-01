Inspiration – God: do we muse or amuse?

Pastor Keith Williams,

High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church

Muse was the name given to an ancient Greek god who spent much time in solitude and thinking. It has become a word which means to ponder, think, consider, meditate, reflect.



The letter “A” used as a prefix renders a word into the negative [theist – atheist]. The whole entertainment industry is built on the principle of a-musement, of not thinking, of letting the producers and directors and actors and athletes think for us. It is an industry the enemy wants to use to keep us from thinking, especially from thinking about God and His Word.



I was pondering [musing] the goodness of God and how perfect He is in everything He does. Often because we want to understand God we bring God down to our level and not seek Him out through the scriptures where He has shown us enough of who He is and shown us His goodness to be able to trust Him.



No, we don’t always have all the answers to life’s problems and there will be times of highs and lows to be sure, and it might seem like God is far from you, but remember just who it is who moved away. Even as Christians a lot of times in our lives things boil down to priorities, who do we prioritize our lives and our goals.



A.W. Tozer wrote, “If God had goodness, but there was one spot God wasn’t good, then He wouldn’t be our God and Father. If God had love but didn’t have all the love, just 99 and 9/10ths per cent of the love – or even a higher percentage – God still wouldn’t be God. God, to be God, must be infinite in all that He is.



“He must have no bound and no limit, no stopping place, no point beyond which He can’t go. When you think of God or anything about God you’ll have to think infinitely about God. You may have a charley horse in your head for two weeks after trying to follow this, but it’s a mighty good cure for this little cheap god we have today.



“This little cheap god we’ve made up is one you can pal around with – “the man upstairs,” the fellow who helps you win hockey games. The god isn’t the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. He isn’t the God who laid the foundations of the heaven and the earth; he’s some other god.” [Emphasis mine]



So do you muse or amuse yourself with the things of God?



