Inspiration – Don’t look at the welding light

Pastor Keith Williams,

High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church

When I was a teenager, my dad took me to his machine shop and told me, “Don’t look directly at the welding light; it can blind you.”



But as a teenager I didn’t listen to him. As my father was talking with one of the men, I focused on the light. I saw spots for the rest of the evening, but didn’t tell anyone.



The next day it felt as if I had sandpaper in my eye. I secretly feared that the radiance had actually blinded me.



This radiance reminded me of Hebrews 1:1-4 where it talks about the radiance of Christ.



“Long ago, at many times and in many ways, God spoke to our fathers by the prophets.” [Hebrews 1:1]



“But in these last days He has spoken to us by His Son, whom He appointed the heir of all things, through whom also He created the world.” [Hebrews 1:2]



“He is the radiance of the glory of God and the exact imprint of His nature, and He upholds the universe by the word of His power. After making purification for sins, He sat down at the right hand of the Majesty on high.” [Hebrews 1:3]



“Having become as much superior to angels as the name He has inherited is more excellent than theirs.” [Hebrews 1:1-4]



The author of Hebrews calls Jesus “the radiance of God’s glory and the representation of His essence, sustaining all things by the word of power.



It’s easy to wonder if sustainability is possible, if the world will one day crumble and fall. But in Christ, there is hope.