Inspiration – Don’t forget to pray

Dan Cooper,

President, High Prairie Branch,

Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Those with a belief or hope in God usually have faith that He hears and answers prayers.

We are all God’s children, and because of this we want to communicate with Him. He, in turn, is always listening, always sending answers in a myriad of ways.

Solomon counseled King David, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths.” [Proverbs 3:5-6]

There are many paths we need to be directed in. Mary A. Pepper Kidder reminds us of many of those paths in the words of her hymn:

Ere you left your room this morning,

Did you think to pray?

In the name of Christ, our Saviour,

Did you sue for loving favour

As a shield today?

When your heart was filled with anger,

Did you think to pray?

Did you plead for grace, my brother,

That you might forgive another

Who had crossed your way?

When sore trials came upon you,

Did you think to pray?

When your soul was full of sorrow,

Balm of Gilead did you borrow

At the gates of day?

Protection, forgiveness, peace, charity, to be lifted in our trials – these are just a few of the many reasons we might turn to God in prayer. Kidder then reminds us:

Oh, how praying rests the weary!

Prayer will change the night to day.

So, when life gets dark and dreary,

Don’t forget to pray.

If your world is a little bit dark and dreary, if troubles seem to be weighing you down, if you need a little pick-me-up, try this simple experiment: Pray! See how the light returns, how answers come, how peace enters your heart.

And if you can’t tell if anyone is really listening, keep praying, remembering with faith that God most often answers our prayers through the actions of others.

God is listening. He does love you. You are His child. Speak to Him, and miracles will come.