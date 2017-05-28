Inspiration – Deceiving ourselves – self-righteous living

Pastor Brian Gilroy,

High Prairie Church of the Nazarene

“There is a way that seems right to a man, but in the end it leads to death.” [Proverbs 14:12]

The role modeling that we have experienced and pass onto the next generation often goes unchecked or unexamined. We are in danger of creating a society where blame shifting is the norm. If we succeed, then we are to be praised for our entrepreneurial spirit or efforts. We have succeeded because we are smarter, work harder or know how to work the system better than anyone else.

However, if we fail to succeed then we resort to the universal fallback option of blame shifting. “It is not my fault, it is [fill in the blank]’s fault.”

Depending on the circumstances surrounding the failure, the blame can come in the form of an individual [such as on a sports team, or a co-worker, or a relative]; an organization [a competitor, the market, or clients]; a government [municipal, provincial, federal or foreign government] or God; but never is the blame to lay on oneself.

We even meet with like-minded people in person or on social media to ensure that the credit or blame falls upon the “right” people. When asked about their relationship with God, these same individuals will often reminisce and state that they were raised attending a particular Sunday School or were confirmed in a certain faith tradition.

An individual who once sang “praise songs” about Jesus has become a role model for the younger generation by teaching them to use the name of Jesus as a swear word.

Is it any wonder, that our children at an increasingly younger age become confused or use the name of Jesus in an inappropriate manner? Yet, we counter this with accusing the media or other children as being the bad influence causing the problem.

Jesus reminds us to look at the plank in our own eyes before pointing out the splinter in someone else’s eye. You and I need to really look at the true role modeling that we are using in life and not the one that we want to see.

Truth is often painful. Relationships; values placed on others; living out your belief system. The very problem may be that you are living out your belief system but that belief system is not the same as the one you are trying to teach to your children.

While in the same breath as admitting to having a faith background, many will admit that their faith background has little or no bearing on their day to day life in 2017. Sunday morning for many has become a time to sleep in, sleep off the activities of the previous night, mow a lawn, hold a yard sale, travel out of town to shop, or participate in a sporting or recreational activity. The catch all phrase is “good living equals godliness”. Live and let live as there are many roads to God.

True, all roads lead to God but the real question is, “What do you say to Him when you get there and He asks you why He should allow you to stay with Him?”

All religions, philosophies, beliefs at their core fall into two categories: Works [manmade standards that we must adhere to or achieve in order to please God] or Grace [Jesus Christ’s sacrificial death on the Cross of Calvary paid it all].

If we choose “works” then everything we do is to seek God’s favour.

If we choose “grace” then everything we do is as a response to His grace.

“Deceiving Ourselves- Self Righteous Living” really hits at the heart of who we are. We often define who we are by the number of zeros in our bank accounts; the property we own; our power in our town or county, or the number of toys we own in relation to our neighbour.

Deep down, many people cover up their fear of a restored relationship with God by deceiving themselves and adopting a self-righteous lifestyle.

Confusing a restored and dynamic relationship with God with a worldly lie that church is a waste of a good day off.

We run the risk of exchanging the worship of the Creator for the worship of the creation all because we are afraid to commit to a loving God.

After having lived a life without regard for your relationship with God, how will you then answer Him when He asks you for a reason for you to stay with Him for eternity?